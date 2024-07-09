Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Amazon launches Alexa-powered 'Echo Spot' smart alarm clock: Check details

The Amazon Echo Spot will be available in select markets during the Amazon Prime day sale, which kicks off on July 21. The smart alarm clock is anticipated to launch in India soon

Amazon Echo Spot

Amazon Echo Spot

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Expanding its Alexa-enabled smart device portfolio, Amazon on July 9 launched the Echo Spot smart alarm clock that doubles up as a wireless speaker. Launched globally, the Amazon Echo Spot will be available in select markets, including the US, starting at Prime Day on July 21. Priced at $79.9, the device features a semi-spherical design with a front firing speaker underneath a half-circle tinted glass covered touchscreen. Although the company has not confirmed the availability of the Echo Spot in India, it is expected to launch in the region soon.

Amazon Echo Spot: Details
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Amazon is placing the Echo Spot as a customisable smart alarm clock that features a variety of custom clock faces. However, the 2.83-inch touch screen display on the device also allows users to view weather updates, song titles, and more at a glance. The semi-circular cover glass encompassing the display sits on top of a 1.73-inch front-firing directional speaker that the company said delivers vibrant sound.

The Amazon Echo Spot comes in six colourways – orange, violet, magenta, lime, teal, and blue. Amazon said that customers can customise the device as per their preference utilising a variety of clock faces available. Users can also set up custom alarm sounds or choose from the pre-set of Aurora, Daybreak, Endeavor, and Flutter alarm sounds. Additionally, the Echo Spot can be snoozed simply by tapping the device like a standard alarm clock.

Users can utilise the front facing directional speaker to play music while the display shows colourful visual animation. To skip a song, users can either ask the virtual assistant Alexa or can tap the display to perform a quick action.

As the device comes with Alexa support, Amazon has created 10 unique response animations to go along with voice prompts. The animated responses are not limited to prompts, the device also shows visual illustrations to go along with the weather report.

Also Read

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra adopts Microsoft Co-pilot GenAI tool to 'modernise workplace'

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM Modi hails Russia as India's 'all-weather friend', credits Putin for strengthening ties

stock markets, Nifty50

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty holds atop 24,400; Rice, tea, sugar, power shares shine in broader trade

ITC limited

ITC stock extends rally into 5th day, hits 5-month high; up 7% in 1 week

Environmentalists say the move could vitiate the intent of Forest (Conservation) Rules, which require state governments to certify that compensatory afforestation land is available

Odisha gets nod to clear 1,524.17 ha of forest land for irrigation project

Topics : Amazon Echo Spot Amazon Alexa speakers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEPaytm CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon