Xiaomi launches Redmi 13 5G, Buds 5C, RVC X10, and more: Prices, features

China’s Xiaomi on July 9 launched a range of products in India as it celebrates its 10-year anniversary in the country. The new entrants include Redmi 13 5G smartphones, Redmi Buds 5C wireless earphones, RVC X10 robot vacuum cleaner, and Pocket Power Bank 10000mAh and Power Bank 4i 10000mAh power banks. Here are the details:

Redmi 13 5G: Price and variants

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,499 Colours: Black Diamond, Hawaiian Blue, Orchid Pink

The Redmi 13 5G budget smartphone will be available starting July 12 on Xiaomi online store.

Redmi 13 5G: Details

The Redmi 13 5G smartphone sports a 6.79-inch FHD+ display of 120Hz refresh rate, that the company said is the biggest in the price segment. Featuring a dual glass back design, the smartphone comes with IP53 rating for dust and water resistance and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage. The Redmi 13 5G is equipped with a 5030mAh battery and supports 33W wired charging. Additionally, the company said that the smartphone is based on the company’s HyperOS UI, which is based on Android 14 operating system. In the imaging department, the Redmi 13 sports a 108-megapixel primary camera coupled with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports an 8MP camera sensor.

Redmi 13 5G: Specifications

Display: 6.79-inch FHD+ Display, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

RAM: 6GB and 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: 108MP primary + 2MP depth sensor

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 5030mAh

Charging: 33W wired

OS: Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS

Protection: IP53, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Redmi Buds 5C: Price and availability

Price: Rs 1,999

Colours: Acoustic Black, Bass White, Symphony Blue

The Redmi Buds 5C wireless earbuds will be available alongside the Redmi 13 5G smartphone starting July 12 on Xiaomi online store, Xiaomi retail stores, e-commerce platform Amazon and Flipkart.

Redmi Buds 5C: Details

The Redmi Buds 5C wireless earbuds offer Hybrid Active Noise cancelling (ANC) technology up to 40dB and are equipped with 12.4mm Dynamic Titanium Drivers. Xiaomi said that the wireless earbuds will offer rich, high-quality sound with powerful bass and crisp highs. The buds will come with a quad-mic setup with artificial intelligence enabled environmental noise cancelling (ENC) for clear voice reception while eliminating background noises. Xiaomi said that the buds will offer up to 36 hours of music playback on a single charge and comes with Quick Charge support that offers up to 2 hrs playback on 10-minute charge. The earbuds also get IP54 rating for resistance against dust and water ingress.

Xiaomi Ecosystem Products: Price and availability

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10: Rs 34,999

Xiaomi Power Bank 10000mAh: Rs 1,699

Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 10000mAh: Rs 1,299

Both the Xiaomi Power Banks along with the Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10 will be available for purchase in India from July 15 on the company’s official website, Xiaomi stores and e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart.

Xiaomi RVC X10: Details

The Xiaomi RVC X10 robotic vacuum cleaner features LDS laser navigation technology for mapping and navigation around the house. The vacuum cleaner offers 4000Pa suction power for removing dust and debris. The robotic vacuum cleaner comes with an automatic cleaning station that offers suction power of 17000Pa to clean up the RVC. The RVC X10 is powered by a 5200mAh battery, which is said to offer up to 180 minutes of cleaning on a single charge.

Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 22.5W Fast Charge and Pocket Power Bank 10000mAh: Details

Xiaomi said that the new power banks will combine functionality with aesthetics. The company said that the Pocket Power Bank and 4i 22.5W Fast Charge will come with a 12-layer safety protection system, 22.5W fast charging support, Power Delivery, and Quick Charge 3.0 support.