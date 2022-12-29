JUST IN
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature new telephoto sensor
Global foldable smartphone shipments to reach 22.7 mn units in 2023
Apple iPhone's 'Find My' feature helps locate car crash victim in US
Google working on option to block insecure HTTP downloads in Chrome
Amazon joins YouTube, Apple in investing on live sports content: Report
E-commerce platform Amazon starts delivering orders by drones in US states
As outage hits thousands of users globally, Twitter says 'let's try again'
Key tech reforms like data protection, revised IT rules, expected in 2023
Fitbit starts phasing out Google sign-in support ahead of transition
Not afraid of recession, demand for automation will go up: Verint CEO
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature new telephoto sensor
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Samsung to reveal next-gen Galaxy laptops alongside Galaxy S23: Report

The launch event is likely to take place in the first week of February next year, most probably February 1

Topics
Samsung Stretchable panel | Samsung Galaxy | Laptops

IANS  |  San Francisco 

South Korean giant Samsung looks beyond Reliance Jio to build 5G network

Tech giant Samsung will reportedly reveal its next-generation Galaxy laptops alongside its Galaxy S23 series at the Unpacked event next year.

The company is expected to refresh its Galaxy Book laptop lineup with improved hardware specifications and better software, reports SamMobile.

The launch event is likely to take place in the first week of February next year, most probably February 1.

The event might be longer than usual as the tech giant will announce multiple smartphones and laptops.

The exact specifications of the upcoming Galaxy laptops are still unclear, but the Galaxy Books are expected to feature Intel's 13th Gen processors.

Moreover, some models could have the built-in S Pen stylus, while others could have a dedicated graphics processing unit (GPU), the report said.

Last week, it was reported that the tech giant will launch its Galaxy S23 series on February 1, 2023.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, this will be the first in-person Unpacked event.

--IANS

aj/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung Stretchable panel

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 12:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU