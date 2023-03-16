JUST IN
Samsung launches new Galaxy A54, A34 smartphones with Nightography in India

Both the devices offer spill and splash resistance with an IP67 rating, meaning they can withstand 1 meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

Samsung on Thursday launched its two new smartphones in the Galaxy A series -- the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G -- with a Nightography feature in India.

Available at a starting price of Rs 38,999, the Galaxy A54 5G comes in three colour options -- Lime, Graphite, and Violet, while the Galaxy A34 5G comes in Lime, Graphite, and Silver colour options at a starting price of Rs 30,999, which will be available to buy from online and offline stores starting March 28.

'These devices offer a premium experience with our signature Galaxy design and flagship features like Nightography, which help consumers shoot sharper images and videos in low light conditions,' Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

Both the devices offer spill and splash resistance with an IP67 rating, meaning they can withstand 1 meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes.

The display on both these devices comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, which offers improved scratch and drop protection. Galaxy A54 also comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back panel, according to the company.

'With best-in-class IP67 rating, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and four Android OS Updates, Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G are designed to provide a worry-free user experience, making sure that you get the most out of your device for a long time,' Babbar added.

Moreover, the Galaxy A54 5G boasts a 50MP OIS primary lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the A34 comes with a 48MP OIS primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, also both the devices come equipped with a 5MP macro lens.

Both devices come equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate, which allows for smooth scene-to-scene transitions, even in fast motion, plus they are powered by a 5000mAh battery.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 14:47 IST

