OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey unveiled: What is new in special edition phone

OnePlus said that the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey will be an India-exclusive special edition and the exterior of the phone will be crafted from 3D microcrystalline rock material

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 2:41 PM IST
OnePlus is known to launch limited edition versions of its smartphones at regular intervals. This time, the Chinese smartphone maker has unveiled its limited-edition OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey in India. OnePlus announced that the exterior of the phone will be crafted from 3D microcrystalline rock material and it will feature a natural stone-based back panel.
The smartphone maker said that the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey will be an India-exclusive special edition and that its owners will possess a device that is unique in its design aspect, and no two phones will be alike.  The Marble Odyssey has been launched after the smartphone maker announced the OnePlus Jupiter Rock edition in China back in March.

The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is set to go on sale on June 6 at 12 pm, the smartphone maker said.While the prices of the previous editions started at Rs 56,999 and closed at Rs 61,999, OnePlus has not announced the pricing of Marble Odyssey yet.
“With the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey, we have created an extraordinary smartphone that not only showcases the exceptional artistry and innovation OnePlus is known for, but also a masterpiece that is unique to each and every user," said Kinder Liu, president, and chief operating officer of OnePlus. "We are proud to present exquisite craftsmanship that narrows the gap between art and technology. The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is a true testament to our commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional technology to our users."

No changes in specifications have been announced by OnePlus and the phone would likely sport the same software and hardware as the OnePlus 11.
The OnePlus 11 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2K screen of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone sports a triple-camera system on the back co-created in partnership with Hasselblad. The camera system features a 50-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX890) with OIS, a 32MP telephoto lens (Sony IMX709), and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor (Sony IMX581). The phone sports a 16MP camera on the front.

The OnePlus 11 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by a 100W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging. The smartphone is based on the Android 13 operating system with OxygenOS interface layered on top.
First Published: May 29 2023 | 2:41 PM IST

