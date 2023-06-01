close

Amazon adds Echo Pop to India line of Alexa-powered smart speakers: Details

Priced at Rs 4,999, the Echo Pop has an entirely new semi-sphere form factor and is available in Green, Purple, White, and Black colours on Amazon India

BS Web Team New Delhi
Amazon Echo Pop

Amazon Echo Pop

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 11:08 AM IST


Amazon on Thursday launched in India Echo Pop, a new addition to its Alexa-powered smart speaker line. Priced at Rs 4,999, the Amazon Echo Pop has an entirely new semi-sphere form factor and is available in Green, Purple, White, and Black colours. The Echo Pop has a custom-designed front-facing speaker for directional sound that is loud, balanced and clear. Amazon said the device is a perfect smart speaker for the bedroom, living room, and kids’ room. Powered by Alexa and AZ2 Neural Edge processor, the device supports voice commands in English, Hindi and Hinglish.
“Echo Pop is a combination of powerful audio, full capabilities of Alexa, and a stylish design. With this latest smart speaker, we have amped up innovation in design to offer more options to customers”, said Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India. “Aesthetics have become an integral part of our choices today and customers have always appreciated the audio experience of Echo smart speakers. We look forward to customer feedback on Echo Pop’s new design and audio, and hope that it will add more colour, fun and entertainment to their homes.”

The Amazon Echo Pop supports Amazon Prime Music, Hungama, Spotify, JioSaavan, Apple Music, and other music streaming services (some apps might need subscription). It has built-in Bluetooth for wireless music streaming from supported devices such as smartphones.
According to Amazon, the Echo Pop is a perfect screen-free companion for kids for learning and entertainment. Interacting with Alexa can help kids nurture skills like curiosity and communication. Parents can also ask Alexa to play bedtime stories, nursery rhymes, games, quizzes, fun facts, English lessons, and access thousands of Alexa skills for kids.

Amazon said the Echo Pop is built with 100 per cent post-consumer recycled fabric and 80 per cent recycled aluminium. Plus, Echo Pop has Low Power Mode to intelligently conserve energy during periods of inactivity, helping to save energy over the device’s lifetime.
The Echo Pop is available on Amazon India. It is also available on select other online and offline platforms, including Croma, Reliance Digital, Poorvika, and Amazon devices kiosks across India.

Topics : Amazon India Amazon Echo speakers Alexa Technology gadgets

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 11:08 AM IST

