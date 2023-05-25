close

Garmin launches Instinct 2X Solar edition smartwatches in India: Details

Alongside, the outdoor adventure watch maker announced new pricing for the Garmin Instinct 2 series

Instinct 2X Solar – Tactical Edition

Photo: Instinct 2X Solar – Tactical Edition

Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 2:56 PM IST
Adventure watchmaker Garmin on Thursday launched the Instinct 2X Solar and Instinct 2X Solar – Tactical Edition in India.  The Instinct 2X range starts at Rs 33,490, and the pricing goes up to Rs 55,990 for the top-end model. The watches will be available for purchase online on e-commerce platform Amazon India, Tata CLiQ, Tata Luxury, Synergizer, Flipkart and Nykaa, and offline at Garmin stores and Helios watch stores.
Fitted with integrated LED flashlights, the watches come encased in a fiber-reinforced polymer case. The built-in LED flashlight in the Instinct 2X Solar illuminated in red and white, with white adjustable for illumination intensity. The Tactical Edition is fitted with a multi-LED flashlight that illuminates in green besides white. The inclusion of a green light will assist users in maintaining their natural night vision during night operations, said the company. Other Tactical Edition exclusive features include tactical preloaded activities, projected waypoints, dual-position GPS formatting, and night-vision compatibility.

The watches meet US military standards for thermal and water resistance, according to the company. The smartwatches use solar energy for charging. The Instinct 2X Solar – Tactical Edition is equipped with specialised features such as night vision compatibility and stealth mode for parachute enthusiasts.
Designed for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, the watches are loaded with features such as water resistance, scratch–resistant lens, health and wellness tracking, built-in sports apps, and heart rate variability tracker.

For fitness enthusiasts, the watches pack features such as Multi-Band GNSS Support, a 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter and the TracBack routing feature.

First Published: May 25 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

