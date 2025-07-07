Monday, July 07, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung launches 4K QD-OLED M9 AI smart monitor in India: Price and specs

Samsung launches 4K QD-OLED M9 AI smart monitor in India: Price and specs

Samsung launches flagship 32-inch M9 smart monitor with AI-powered 4K QD-OLED display, alongside refreshed M8 and M7 models in India. Prices start at Rs 30,699

Samsung M9 M8 and M7 Smart Monitors price in india details ai

Samsung M9, M8 and M7 Smart Monitors

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After global debut last month, Samsung has launched its flagship 32-inch Smart Monitor M9 – featuring a 4K QD-OLED display – in India. Alongside the M9, the company has refreshed its M8 and M7 smart monitors with new AI-powered features aimed at enhancing the streaming and gaming experience.

Samsung Smart Monitor M9, M8 and M7: Price and availability

  • Samsung M9 (M90SF) 32-inch: Rs 1,25,999
  • Samsung M8 (M80SF) 32-inch: Rs 49,299
  • Samsung M7 32-inch (Black): Rs 30,699
  • Samsung M7 32-inch (White): Rs 31,199
  • Samsung M7 43-inch: Rs 34,299
All models are available for purchase through Samsung India’s official website. As part of a promotional offer valid from July 7 to July 20, 2025, consumers can avail an instant cart discount of up to Rs 3,000 across all channels.
 

Samsung Smart Monitor M9: Features and specifications

The Samsung M9 Smart Monitor is equipped with a 32-inch 4K QD-OLED panel and an all-metal chassis. It features OLED Safeguard Plus to reduce the risk of burn-in and includes a glare-free screen for better visibility in bright environments.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may get bigger cover screen, slim design: Report

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series to debut alongside Z series folds on July 9

Samsung One UI 8 Watch (Image: Samsung)

Samsung announces new health features for One UI 8 Watch: Check what's new

Samsung One UI 8 update

Samsung to introduce unified security and privacy hub with One UI 8: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung may unveil 'tri-fold' device at Galaxy Z 7 series launch on July 9

Key highlights include:

  • AI-powered picture and audio enhancements
  • Streaming apps and cloud gaming platforms support
  • 165Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility
  • Runs on Samsung’s Smart TV platform, offering an all-in-one entertainment and productivity solution

Samsung Smart Monitor M8: Features

The Smart Monitor M8 features a 32-inch 4K UHD VA panel and runs on Tizen OS. It includes:
  • AI tools such as Click to Search and Tizen OS Home
  • SmartThings integration
  • Multi Control across Samsung devices
  • Multi View for efficient multitasking
  • Direct access to Microsoft 365, enabling document editing without a connected PC

Samsung Smart Monitor M7: Features

The Smart Monitor M7 shares several core features with the M8, including:
  • 32-inch and 43-inch 4K UHD VA panels
  • Click to Search and Tizen OS Home
  • SmartThings and Multi Control
  • Multi View for split-screen productivity
  • Microsoft 365 support for PC-less operations

More From This Section

Honor X9c 5G

Honor X9c with 108MP camera, 6600mAh battery launched in India at Rs 21,999

Lumio Arc 5 and Arc 7 projectors

Lumio launches Arc 5 and Arc 7 home projectors with Google TV: Price, specs

HP OmniBook 5 and OmniBook 3

HP launches OmniBook 5 and 3 series AI laptops in India: Price, specs, more

Kodak Jio Tele Series QLED TV

SPPL launches JioTele OS-powered Kodak QLED 4K TV at Rs 18,999: Details

Huawei Watch Fit 4 series

Huawei launches Watch Fit 4 series smartwatches in India: Price, features

Topics : Samsung Gadgets News Gaming Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEHP omniBook 5 PriceWorld Chocolate Day 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon