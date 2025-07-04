Friday, July 04, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Huawei launches Watch Fit 4 series smartwatches in India: Price, features

Huawei launches Watch Fit 4 series smartwatches in India: Price, features

Huawei's Watch Fit 4 and Watch Fit 4 Pro debut in India with AMOLED display, health tracking, Bluetooth calling, GPS and up to 10-day battery life, priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively

Huawei Watch Fit 4 series (Image: Huawei )

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Huawei has launched the Watch Fit 4 series smartwatches in India, comprising the Watch Fit 4 and the Watch Fit 4 Pro. The company said the smartwatches are powered by its advanced health algorithms, feature a 1.82-inch AMOLED display, support over 100 workout modes, and offer up to 10 days of battery life. Huawei positions these wearables as ideal companions for fitness, wellness and everyday productivity.

Huawei Watch Fit 4 series: Price and availability

Huawei Watch Fit 4: Rs 12,999

  • Colours: Black, White, Purple, and Grey

Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro: Rs 20,999

  • Colours: Green Nylon, Blue Fluoroelastomer, and Black Fluoroelastomer
The smartwatches are now available for purchase through Amazon India, Flipkart and the partner distributor website, rtcindia.net. 
 

Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro: Features

The Watch Fit 4 Pro features a 1.82-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It is built with a titanium alloy bezel and an aluminium alloy case. The Pro model offers dual-band GNSS (L1 + L5) for precise GPS tracking and includes a rotating crown for easier navigation.
 
It is IP6X certified for dust resistance and EN13319-certified for free diving up to 40 metres, making it suitable for outdoor and water sport activities. The smartwatch also supports wireless charging. 

Huawei Watch Fit 4: Features

The Watch Fit 4 also has a 1.82-inch AMOLED display, with 9.55mm bezels. It weighs 27g and features a square design. The smartwatch includes features like health tracking, activity rings, voice note-taking, quick replies, and camera shutter control.

Common features

Both smartwatches are compatible with Android and iOS, and offer 5ATM water resistance. They include real-time tracking powered by Huawei’s health algorithms and integrate with Huawei Health Plus for deeper coaching insights.
 
Key features on both models include:
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • Real-time heart rate tracking
  • SpO2 tracking
  • Sleep, stress, and menstrual cycle tracking
  • Over 100 workout modes
  • Emotional wellbeing assistant
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Up to 10 days of battery life
  • Quick message replies
  • Voice note-taking
  • Activity rings for daily goal tracking
  • Remote shutter control
  • Enhanced GPS positioning for accurate route tracking
 

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

