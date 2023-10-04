Vivo V29, V29 Pro smartphones with curved displays launched: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo on October 4 launched in India the Vivo V29 and V29 Pro smartphones. The V29 Pro will be offered in two colour variants – Himalayan Blue and Space Black, and the vanilla V29 will be available in three colours – Himalayan Blue, Space Black and Majestic Red. The Vivo V29 will be available for purchase from October 17, while the Pro model will be out on October 10. Both smartphones will be available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and select offline stores.





Also Read: The Vivo V29 is offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 32,999 and Rs 36,999, respectively. The V29 Pro is offered in in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 39,999 and Rs 42,999 respectively. Both the models will be available with introductory offers, including up to Rs 3,500 discount on select bank cards.Also Read: iQOO Z7 Pro review: Good entry-level gaming phone, but not an all-rounder

Vivo V29 and V29 Pro: Specifications

The Vivo V29 series sports a 6.78-inch 1.5k resolution two-side curved display of 120Hz refresh rate. The display panel on both smartphones feature a pixel density of 452 ppi and HDR10+ certification. The V29 weighs around 186g, while the Pro model weighs 188g.





Also Read: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage, powers the V29 Pro. The V29, on the other hand, is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. Both the smartphones are based on Android 13 operating system with FunTouch OS 13 interface layered on top.Also Read: Vivo launches V29e phone with curved display in mid-range segment: Details

The Vivo V29 Pro sports a dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50-megapixel main lens (Sony IMX766) and a 2x portrait lens. The V29 sports a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, both the smartphones feature a 50MP selfie camera.

Both the V29 and V29 Pro come with Vivo’s Smart Aura flash Light, which is customisable for light tone (from 1800K (warm) to 4500K (cool). Both devices are powered by a 4,600 mAh battery, supported by a 80W flash charger.