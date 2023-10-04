Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE series, Buds FE launched in India: Details

Soon after the global unveiling on October 4, Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE series, and Buds FE in India. Priced at Rs 59,999, the Galaxy S23 FE will be available for purchase on Samsung Live Commerce platform on October 5, with early delivery slated to begin from October 7. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE series start at Rs 36,999, and the tablets will be available for purchase from October 7. The Galaxy Buds FE are priced at Rs 7,999. These will be available for order on October 5, with delivery starting from October 7.
Launch offers
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: The smartphone will be available with introductory offers in which consumers can avail Rs 6,000 cashback using HDFC Bank cards and Rs 4,000 in upgrade bonus on trade-in deals. Besides, the company is offering up to 24-month no-interest equated monthly instalment.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE series: The tablets duo will be available with introductory offers, including up to Rs 5,000 cashback on select bank cards and Rs 3,000 in upgrade bonus on trade-in deals. On tablets, Samsung is offering up to 12-month no-cost EMI starting at Rs 3,082.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Specifications
- Display: 6.4-inch fullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (up to 120Hz refresh rate)
- Dimensions and Weight: 76.5 X 158 X 8.2mm, 209g
- Rear camera: 50MP (f1.8) main + 12MP ultra-wide-angle (f2.2 and FoV: 123-degree) + 8MP telephoto (f2.4, 3x optical zoom)
- Front camera: 10MP (f2.4)
- Processor: 4nm
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB and 256GB
- Battery: 4,500
- Charging: 25W wired, fast wireless charging 2.0, and wireless powershare
- Platform: Android 13
- Protection: IP68
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Specifications
- Display: 10.9-inch LCD (up to 90Hz refresh rate)
- Dimensions and weight: 165.8 x 254.3 x 6.5 mm, 523g (Wi-Fi), 524g (5G)
- Rear camera: 8MP
- Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide-angle
- Processor: Octa-core
- Configuration: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB + 256GB storage
- Battery: 8,000 mAh
- Platform: Android 13
- Connectivity: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi6, Bluetooth v5.3
- Sound: Dual-speaker by AKG, supports Dolby Atmos
- Protection: IP68
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus: Specifications
- Display: 12.4-inch LCD (up to 90Hz refresh rate)
- Dimensions and weight: 185.4 x 285.4 x 6.5 mm, 627g (Wi-Fi), 628g (5G)
- Rear camera: 8MP
- Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide-angle
- Processor: Octa-core
- Configuration: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB + 256GB storage
- Battery: 10,090 mAh
- Platform: Android 13
- Connectivity: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi6, Bluetooth v5.3
- Sound: Dual-speaker by AKG, supports Dolby Atmos
- Protection: IP68
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: Specifications
- Weight: Each Bud 5.6g | Case 40g
- Speaker: 1-way
- Mics: 3 (2 outer + 1 inner)
- Battery: Earbuds – 60 mAh | Case – 479 mAh
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.2 (auto switch)
- Codecs: Scalable (Samsung), AAC, SBC
- Sensors: Proximity, Hall, and Touch
- Compatibility: Android 8.0 or higher with more than 1.5GB RAM