Realme launches Narzo 70 series smartphones in India: Price, specs and more

Chinese smartphone brand Realme on April 24 launched in India the Narzo 70 series. The smartphone series comprises the Realme Narzo 70x 5G and Narzo 70 5G. The Realme Narzo 70 5G is a top-end model in the series, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050. The Realme Narzo 70x is a vanilla model in the series, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+. Both the smartphones support 45W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging. Below are the details:

Realme Narzo 70: Price and variant

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999

Colours: Misty Forest and Snow Mountain Blue

Realme Narzo 70: Availability and introductory offers

The Realme Narzo 70 5G smartphone will be available in a limited period “Early Bird sale” on April 25 from 12 PM to 2 PM. First sale for the smartphone is scheduled for April 29 from 12 PM to 2 PM. The smartphone will be available on Realme online store and e-commerce platform Amazon India.

As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards. Additionally, there is also an option for an equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan of up to 6 months.

Realme Narzo 70x: Price and variant

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,999

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,499

Colours: Misty Forest and Snow Mountain Blue

Realme Narzo 70x: Availability and introductory offers

The Realme Narzo 70x 5G smartphone will be available in a limited period “Early Bird sale” on April 24 from 6 PM to 8 PM. Flash sale for the smartphone is scheduled for April 29 from 12 PM to 2 PM.

The phone’s 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will be available with a discount of Rs 1,000, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will be available with a discount of Rs 1,500 on Realme online store and e-commerce platform Amazon India.

Realme Narzo 70: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution, 120z refresh rate, 1200nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050

RAM: 6GB / 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: 50MP Primary + 2MP depth sensor

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 45W SUPERVOOC charging

OS: Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14

Support: 2 years OS update, 3 years security update

Realme Narzo 70x: Specifications