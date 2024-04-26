Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Realme C65 5G smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 launched: Details

The Realme C65 5G is offered in up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB on-board storage configuration at Rs 10,499 onwards

Realme C65 5G smartphone

Realme C65 5G smartphone

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realme on April 26 launched in India the C65 5G smartphone. The Chinese smartphone maker said that the Realme C65 5G is the world’s first powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip. The smartphone boasts Android 14 operating system-based Realme UI, a 5000 mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel main camera. The smartphone is offered in Feather Green and Glowing Black colours. Below are the details:
Realme C65 5G: Price and variant
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 10, 499
  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11, 499
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12, 499
Realme C65 5G: Availability and offers
The Realme C65 5G smartphone will be available in limited period sale on April 26, from 4 PM to 12 AM on Realme online store and e-commerce platform Flipkart. In retail stores, the smartphone will be available from April 26 to April 30.
As for the introductory offers, customers can avail of a discount of Rs 500 on 64GB and 128GB storage models – both with 4GB RAM – on select bank cards. The top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be available with a bank discount of Rs 1,000.
Realme C65 5G: Specifications
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, the Realme C65 5G boasts a 6.67-inch 120Hz refresh rate display that it said is certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue light emission. The display supports four adjustable refresh rates – 120Hz / 90Hz / 60Hz and 50Hz.
Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, the smartphone supports 15W wired charging. Realme said that the battery will last for about 15.3 hours of video playback time, 39.4 hours of calling time and a standby time of 28 hours.
  • Display: 6.67-inch 1604x720 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 500nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM: 4GB and 6GB
  • Storage: 64GB and 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 15W wired
  • OS: Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0
  • Thickness: 7.89mm
  • Weight: 190g
Topics : Realme Realme India Chinese smartphone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon