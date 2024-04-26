Realme C65 5G smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 launched: Details

Realme on April 26 launched in India the C65 5G smartphone. The Chinese smartphone maker said that the Realme C65 5G is the world’s first powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip. The smartphone boasts Android 14 operating system-based Realme UI, a 5000 mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel main camera. The smartphone is offered in Feather Green and Glowing Black colours. Below are the details:

Realme C65 5G: Price and variant

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 10, 499

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11, 499

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12, 499

Realme C65 5G: Availability and offers

The Realme C65 5G smartphone will be available in limited period sale on April 26, from 4 PM to 12 AM on Realme online store and e-commerce platform Flipkart. In retail stores, the smartphone will be available from April 26 to April 30.

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail of a discount of Rs 500 on 64GB and 128GB storage models – both with 4GB RAM – on select bank cards. The top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be available with a bank discount of Rs 1,000.

Realme C65 5G: Specifications

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, the Realme C65 5G boasts a 6.67-inch 120Hz refresh rate display that it said is certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue light emission. The display supports four adjustable refresh rates – 120Hz / 90Hz / 60Hz and 50Hz.

Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, the smartphone supports 15W wired charging. Realme said that the battery will last for about 15.3 hours of video playback time, 39.4 hours of calling time and a standby time of 28 hours.