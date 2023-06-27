South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Tuesday announced the India launch details of a new smartphone in its Galaxy M series. Named the Galaxy M34 5G, the smartphone will launch on July 7 in India. It will be powered by a 6,000mAh battery, which is expected to last for two days, the company said.Apart from the launch date, the company has disclosed key details about the smartphone. The Galaxy M34 5G will boast a super AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The display will feature Vision Booster technology. The smartphone will feature a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation and Samsung Monster Shot 2.0 feature. The latter is said to power the AI engine behind the cameras and lets users capture up to four videos and four photos in a single shot. Other imaging features would be the ‘Nightography’ feature and ‘Fun Mode’, which will have 16 inbuilt lens effects.Another smartphone in Samsung’s Galaxy M series, M54, is also expected to be launched soon in India. The device has been launched officially in the Middle East and the live listing on the Samsung official website has revealed details on its design and specifications.Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launched in India, here's all you need to knowThe Galaxy M54 looks like a modified version of the Galaxy A54, which came out recently. Some changes have been made in the camera and battery department. Featuring a Exynos 1380 SoC, the M54 boasts of 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of expandable storage. It boasts of a 108MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 32MP selfie snapper. The device comes with a 6,000 mAh battery with 25W wired charging support.The Samsung Galaxy M54 is expected to be priced at Rs 37,999 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and will be available in silver and dark blue, according to media reports.