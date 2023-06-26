The Samsung Galaxy M54's live listing on the Samsung official website had already revealed the phone's entire design and specifications in the Middle East. The Samsung Galaxy M54 looks very much like the Galaxy A54, which came out recently. However, there are some changes and improvements done to the hardware, especially in the cameras and battery department.The launch of the Samsung Galaxy M54 is now anticipated in India on July 26, 2023. The Samsung Galaxy M54 is expected to cost Rs. 37,999 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage available in Silver and Dark Blue.Samsung Galaxy M54: Features and SpecificationsSimilar to the Galaxy A54, the Samsung Galaxy M54 has an Exynos 1380 SoC, a Mali-G68 MP5 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage that should be expandable with a microSD card. Out of the box, the phone uses an OneUI 5.0 custom skin based on Android 13.Dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, and NFC are all examples of connectivity options. The phone has a large 6,000mAh battery that can be charged quickly with 25W. The phone is 199 grams and has a fingerprint sensor for security with dimensions of 164.9 x 77.3 x 8.4 mm. The 6.7-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Plus display of the Samsung Galaxy M54 is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass layer 5 and has a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. At last, the Samsung Galaxy M54 has three camera sensors on the back: an 8MP ultrawide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a large 108MP primary sensor with fan /1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS). The front-facing camera has a resolution of 32 MP.Samsung Galaxy M54: Price (exp)The Samsung Galaxy M54 might be available in India by the end of July 2023. The base variant 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model is expected to be available in Silver and Dark Blue. Although the official listing on the Samsung website does not yet reveal the pricing, it is anticipated that the model will retail for Rs. 37,999.