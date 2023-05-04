Dell G-series gaming laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors launched

American PC maker Dell on Thursday launched in India the Dell G15 and Dell G16 gaming laptops. Both the laptops are powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core HX series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs. Besides, these are first G-series laptops to come with Dell’s premium gaming laptop Alienware-inspired vapor chamber cooling and Element 31 interface for thermal management. The Dell G15 starts at Rs 89,990 and the Dell G16 starts at Rs 1,61,990. These Dell G-series laptops are available for purchase across Dell exclusive stores (DES), Dell online, Amazon India, and select retail outlets.

“The Indian gamer profiles are diverse, and Dell is committed to meeting all their different needs. These new G-series gaming devices are ideal for young gaming enthusiasts who are looking for a perfect combination of design aesthetic and powerful features at a competitive price range,” said Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies, India.

Dell G15: Details

The Dell G15 is offered in up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 HX processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It comes in dark shadow gray, quantum white with deep space blue, and pop purple with neo mint colour options. It is available in two screen variants – a fullHD screen of 120Hz and a fullHD screen of 165Hz refresh rate. Both the variants boast 15.6-inch LED backlit screen with anti-glare coating and thin border bezels.

Dell G16: Details

The Dell G16 is offered in up to the 13th Gen Intel Core i9 HX processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Built with durable materials, it is available in retro inspired colour blocked design options – metallic nightshade and quantum white. Like the G15, it is available in two screen variants – a QHD+ resolution screen of 165Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution screen of 240Hz refresh rate. Both the variants boast 16-inch screen. This laptop has adjustable lighting effects and colours on the RGB backlit keyboard.

Also Read CES 2023: Dell G15, G16 and Alienware m18, m16, x16, x14 laptops unveiled Dell launches Inspiron 14 series laptops with latest Intel, AMD processors Dell launches Inspiron 24-inch All-In-One desktop: Know price, specs & more Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT Honor to launch MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 16 laptops in India on April 21 Nothing to launch premium smartphone Phone (2) in June-Aug quarter: Details Google starts rolling out support for passkeys to sign in to apps, websites 50% of firms fell victim to ransomware attacks in 2022, shows report Reddit's new feature to allow users to share its content on other platforms LinkedIn testing new tool that can write AI powered messages to hiring team

Dell G-series: Other details

Both the laptops boast stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and a combo headphone/microphone jack for audio. These have Dell's IntelliGo AI noise cancellation technology, which allows users to stream clear audio in noisy environments. As for the gaming-centric features, the laptops come with ‘Game Shift’ technology that lets users enable dynamic performance mode without exiting the game. The mode maximises fans’ speed to keep the thermals in check for consistent performance. The laptops are offered in 56Whr 3-cell battery and 6-cell 86Whr battery options, both supported by Dell express charge technology.