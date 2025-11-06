Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones gets two new colours: Take a look

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones gets two new colours: Take a look

Priced at Rs 25,000, Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are available in two new colours on Sennheiser's official website, Flipkart and Amazon

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

German audio brand Sennheiser has expanded its Momentum 4 Wireless headphone range with the launch of two new colour options, Brown and Teal. The new additions join the existing colour lineup of Black, White, Graphite, Copper, Denim, and the 80th Anniversary Special Edition. The company said that the new colour variants bring a fresh visual update to the headphones, which are said to be known for their balanced sound, long battery life and comfortable design.

Sennheiser Momentum 4’s new colour: Price and availability

Sennheiser said that the Momentum 4 will be available at a price of Rs 25,000. The new Brown and Teal colour variants are now available for purchase on Sennheiser’s official website, Amazon India, and Flipkart. 
 

Sennheiser Momentum 4: Details

The Momentum 4 Wireless features a lightweight frame, a soft padded headband, and plush earpads for extended comfort. Its design maintains Sennheiser’s minimalist aesthetic while focusing on fit and durability.
 
At the core of the Momentum 4 is powered by Sennheiser’s audiophile-inspired 42mm transducer system, the company claims that the headphones deliver clear, detailed audio with well-balanced dynamics. The headphones support Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) to block external sounds and a Transparency Mode for staying aware of the surroundings when needed. 

Also Read

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition

Sennheiser launches 80th anniversary special Momentum 4 Wireless headphones

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex dip in seesaw trade; Media, Metal offset IT gains; SMIDs down 1%

India vs Australia 4th T20 live scorecard

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 4th T20I: Zampa removes Jitesh on 3; India 6 down

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Fadnavis orders probe into ₹300 crore land deal linked to Ajit Pawar's son

mutual fund

Fund review: DSP ELSS Tax Saver Fund

 
The company said that the Momentum 4 Wireless headphones offer up to 60 hours of battery life on a single charge. It includes Smart Pause and Auto On/Off functions, allowing playback and power to adjust automatically when the headphones are removed or worn. It includes four beam-forming microphones enabling clearer calls, reducing background noise during conversations.
 
Users can also personalise their sound experience through the companion Sennheiser Smart Control App, which allows fine-tuning via built-in EQ, presets and Sound Personalisation feature.
 

More From This Section

Motorola Edge 70

Motorola's ultra-slim Edge 70 phone with 4800mAh battery unveiled: Details

Moto G67 Power

Motorola launches Moto G67 Power with 7000mAh battery: Check price, specs

RedMagic 11 Pro

RedMagic 11 Pro debuts with flowing liquid cooling system: Check details

Lenovo Visual AI Glasses V1

Lenovo launches Visual AI Glasses V1 with displays on both lenses: Details

Vivo Y19s

Vivo launches Y19s smartphone in India with 6000mAh battery: Check details

Topics : Tech News Sennheiser Momentum headphones True Wireless Earphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon