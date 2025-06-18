Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gigabyte launches Aorus Master 16 AI gaming laptop in India: Price, specs

Gigabyte launches Aorus Master 16 AI gaming laptop in India: Price, specs

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 gaming laptop will be available in India soon on e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, starting at Rs 3,15,000

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gigabyte has launched its top-of-the-line gaming laptop, Aorus Master 16, in India. Powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, the laptop features advanced artificial intelligence features including an AI agent that the company calls “GiMATE.” The laptop also features the company’s proprietary Windforce Infinity EX cooling technology for thermal management. 

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16: Price and availability

Gigabyte said that the Aorus Master 16 gaming laptop will be available in India soon on e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, starting at Rs 3,15,000.
 

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16: Details

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 gaming laptop is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 GPU. The laptop features an OLED display panel that offers support for Dolby Vision HDR viewing. Complimenting the display is a dual-force speaker system that offers Dolby Atmos surround sound.

The highlight is the new GiMATE AI agent which the company said is designed to make hardware interaction as seamless as a conversation. Powered by a large language model (LLM), GiMATE enables intuitive control through the “Press and Speak” function, allowing users to adjust power modes, cooling systems, and audio profiles. Besides GiMATE, Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 also offers advanced features like real-time ray tracing, AI content creation tools, and more.
 
Another highlight of the laptop is the Windforce Infinity EX cooling technology that the company said ensures best-in-class thermal efficiency. Gigabyte said that the system significantly enhances heat dissipation by featuring a vapor chamber and a Frost Fan design consisting of 158 asymmetric ultra-thin fan blades. Additionally, the laptop is said to deliver zero-noise operation in ambient mode.

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16: Specifications

  • Display: 16-inch OLED, WQXGA resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
  • Graphics: up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080
  • Storage: up to 4TB PCle NVMe M.2 SSD
  • RAM: up to 64GB DDR5
  • Webcam: FHD IR
  • Battery: 99Wh
  • Adapter: 330W
  • Ports: 1x DC in, 1x RJ-45, 1x HDMI 2.1, 2x Type-A (USB3.2 Gen 2), 2x Type-C with Thunderbolt 5, 1x MicroSD, 1x Audio jack

Topics : Gaming Laptops artifical intelligence

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

