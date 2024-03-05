Nothing launches Phone 2a, CMF Buds, Neckband Pro: Price, offers, and specs

Nothing on March 5 launched in India the Phone 2a, CMF Buds, and CMF Neckband Pro. The Nothing Phone 2a will be available in limited quantities from March 6 in select cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi. The smartphone will be available on open sale from March 12 on e-commerce platform Flipkart. The CMF Buds and CMF Neckband Pro will be available in limited stocks on Myntra from March 6. Below are the details:

Nothing Phone 2a: Availability and introductory offers

The Nothing Phone 2a will be available online on e-commerce platform Flipkart and offline on select retail outlets such as Croma, Vijay Sales, and more.

As for the introductory offer, the Phone 2a will be available with a discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC bank cards. Additionally, customers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on trade-in deals while purchasing the smartphone from Flipkart. In a bundle deal, customers can avail either the CMF Buds (Pro) or the CMF GaN charger at a discounted price of Rs 1,999.

Nothing Phone 2a: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 10-bit, fullHD, 120Hz

Rear camera: 50MP main with optical image stabilisation + 50MP ultra-wide-angle

Front camera: 32MP

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro

RAM: 8GB and 12GB

Storage: 128GB and 256GB

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Charging: 45W, wired. No wireless charging

Software: Android 14

UI: Nothing OS 2.5

Support: Three years of Android updates and four years of security patches

Nothing Phone 2a: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 23,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 25,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 27,999

CMF Buds: Price and availability

The CMF Buds will be online on Flipkart, Myntra, Croma and Vijay Sales starting from March 8, at 12 PM. Priced at Rs 2,499, the wireless earbuds will initially be available at an introductory price of Rs 2,299.

CMF Buds: Details

Colours: Dark grey, light grey, and orange

Weight: Buds – 4.57g, Case – 43.7g, Case with buds – 52.84g

Driver: 12.4mm dynamic

Noise cancellation: Yes, Active ANC (up to 42db)

Mics: Two on each buds, four in total

Codecs: SBC and AAC

Tuning: Nothing and Dirac

Battery: 45 mAh (each bud) and 460 in case

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, multi-device (two devices at a time)

Protection: IP54 (Buds)

Features: In-ear detection, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, LED charging status, Game Mode, Find My Earbuds, and touch controls

Companion app: Nothing X for iOS and Android

CMF Neckband Pro: Availability and price

Priced at Rs 1,999, the Neckband Pro will be available from March 11 at an introductory price of Rs 1,799.

CMF Neckband Pro: Details