Vivo V30e smartphone with 5500 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched the V30e smartphone in India. The Vivo V30e smartphone is the slimmest smartphone with a 5500mAh battery, said the company in a press note. The smartphone features a 50-megapixel (Sony IMX882) main camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Offered in velvet red and silk blue colours, the Vivo V30e smartphone is available for pre-booking and will go on sale starting May 9.



Vivo V30e: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 27,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999



Vivo V30e: Availability and introductory offers



The Vivo V30e smartphone is now available for pre-booking, while open sale starts May 9 on Vivo India e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets.



As for the introductory offer, customers pre-booking the Vivo V30e smartphone online can avail a discount of 10 per cent on HDFC and SBI bank cards. Customers pre-booking the smartphone at retail stores can get a 10 per cent discount on ICICI, SBI, Indusland, IDFC, and select other bank cards. There is also an option for an equated monthly instalment plan up to 12 months.



Vivo V30e: Details



The Vivo V30e smartphone sports a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a screen to body ratio of 93.3 per cent. The smartphone weighs 190g and measures 7.65mm at its thinnest point. For imaging, the smartphone has a dual-camera set up at the back with a 50MP (Sony IMX 882) primary sensor with OIS. The rear camera system is complemented by Vivo’s ring shaped “Smart Aura Light”, which it said auto adjusts colour temperature based on the ambient light conditions. On the front, the smartphone has another 50MP camera with support for 4K video recording.

The Vivo V30e is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 5500mAh battery, supported by 44W wired charging. The smartphone boots Android 14 operating system based Vivo’s FunTouchOS 14. Vivo is offering up to three generations of OS updates and four years of security updates.



Vivo V30e: Specifications