10-min delivery: Blinkit partners with Sony to sell PS5 Slim on launch day

Zomato-owned quick commerce platform Blinkit has partnered with Sony to sell PlayStation 5 Slim edition gaming console, which is launching in India on April 5. Customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru can now get the all new PlayStation 5 Slim editions and controllers delivered in 10 minutes, said Blinkit in a press note. Blinkit’s CEO, Albinder Dhindsa, also confirmed the partnership in a post on X (formerly twitter).





Blinkit customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru can now get the all new PlayStation® 5 Slim editions and controllers delivered in 10 minutes! We’re live!Blinkit customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru can now get the all new PlayStation® 5 Slim editions and controllers delivered in 10 minutes! pic.twitter.com/iyh9YIN03o April 5, 2024

Sony has confirmed the launch of PlayStation 5 Slim edition models in India for April 5. The Japanese electronics brand confirmed the India pricing ahead of the launch. Below are the details:

PlayStation 5 Slim series: Price and availability

PlayStation 5 Slim (Disc version): Rs 54,990

PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition: Rs 44,990

Both the models are now available in India on select platforms including Blinkit. The company will sell the compatible vertical stand with the new PS5 models as add-on accessory.

PlayStation 5 Slim series: Details

The PS5 Slim has a sleek form factor with 30 per cent less volume occupied, compared to the previous model. The standard PS5 model, which comes with an inbuilt disc drive, has its weight reduced by 18 per cent, compared to its predecessor, while the Digital Edition weighs 30 per cent less than the last generation model.

The PlayStation 5 Slim series offers up to 1TB on-board storage, compared to 825GB on the predecessor.

PlayStation 5 provides up to 120 frames per second (FPS) on compatible games with support for up to 120Hz output on 4K resolution display. The console supports HDR for a more vibrant viewing experience and gets Ray Tracing technology that simulates every individual ray of light within supported games to create more life-like shadows and reflections.