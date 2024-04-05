Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

10-min delivery: Blinkit partners with Sony to sell PS5 Slim on launch day

Customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru can now get the all new PlayStation 5 Slim editions and controllers delivered in 10 minutes, said Blinkit in a press note

PlayStation 5 Slim on Blinkit

PlayStation 5 Slim on Blinkit

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Zomato-owned quick commerce platform Blinkit has partnered with Sony to sell PlayStation 5 Slim edition gaming console, which is launching in India on April 5. Customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru can now get the all new PlayStation 5 Slim editions and controllers delivered in 10 minutes, said Blinkit in a press note. Blinkit’s CEO, Albinder Dhindsa, also confirmed the partnership in a post on X (formerly twitter).
Sony has confirmed the launch of PlayStation 5 Slim edition models in India for April 5. The Japanese electronics brand confirmed the India pricing ahead of the launch. Below are the details:
PlayStation 5 Slim series: Price and availability
  • PlayStation 5 Slim (Disc version): Rs 54,990
  • PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition: Rs 44,990
Both the models are now available in India on select platforms including Blinkit. The company will sell the compatible vertical stand with the new PS5 models as add-on accessory.
PlayStation 5 Slim series: Details
The PS5 Slim has a sleek form factor with 30 per cent less volume occupied, compared to the previous model. The standard PS5 model, which comes with an inbuilt disc drive, has its weight reduced by 18 per cent, compared to its predecessor, while the Digital Edition weighs 30 per cent less than the last generation model.
The PlayStation 5 Slim series offers up to 1TB on-board storage, compared to 825GB on the predecessor.
PlayStation 5 provides up to 120 frames per second (FPS) on compatible games with support for up to 120Hz output on 4K resolution display. The console supports HDR for a more vibrant viewing experience and gets Ray Tracing technology that simulates every individual ray of light within supported games to create more life-like shadows and reflections.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read

Sony to launch PlayStation 5 Slim in India on April 5: Know price, details

Sony PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset launched in India: Details

Sony refreshes PlayStation 5 gaming console with sleek design, more storage

Sony announces The Last of Us Part II Remastered for PS5: Details here

Microsoft to bring Xbox-exclusive games to PS5, Switch, and more: Report

Apple cut at least 600 jobs in US when car and screen projects stopped

Apple set to unveil new products but without fanfare of traditional event

Samsung opens Galaxy M15 5G pre-bookings on Amazon ahead of April 8 launch

Now, you can edit DALL-E images in ChatGPT across web, iOS, and Android

GenAI platform Hanooman announces partnership with Abu Dhabi's 3AI Holding

Topics : Sony PlayStation gaming consoles e-commerce market Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon