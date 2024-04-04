Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Samsung opens Galaxy M15 5G pre-bookings on Amazon ahead of April 8 launch

On the Galaxy M15 5G pre-book orders, Samsung is offering its 25W travel adaptor at a discounted price of Rs 299

Samsung Galaxy M55 and Galaxy M15

Samsung Galaxy M55 and Galaxy M15

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy M15 5G and Galaxy M55 5G smartphones in India on April 8. Ahead of the launch, the Indian arm of the South Korean electronics maker has opened the pre-booking for the smartphone on the e-commerce platform Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G: Pre-book details and offers
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Customers can now pre-book the Galaxy M15 5G by paying a token amount of Rs 999 on Amazon India. On the Galaxy M15 5G pre-book orders, Samsung is offering its 25W travel adaptor – worth Rs 1,699 – at a discounted price of Rs 299. Moreover, customers who pre-book the Galaxy M15 5G can avail a three-month no-interest equated monthly instalment on HDFC Bank credit cards.
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G: Specifications
The Galaxy M15 5G smartphone will sport a 6.5-inch super AMOLED display of FHD+ resolution. It will be a display panel with 90Hz refresh rate. Imaging will be covered by a 50MP-based triple-camera setup on the back. The Galaxy M15 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and will be offered in Celestine Blue, Stone Grey and Blue Topaz.
  • Display: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle, 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 6,000mAh battery
  • OS: OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14
  • Weight: 217g
  • Thickness: 9.3mm
Samsung Galaxy M-series launch on April 8
Galaxy M55 5G will join the Galaxy M15 5G on April 8. Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy M55 5G smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 system-on-chip and will be offered in Light Green and Denim Black colours.
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: Specifications
The Galaxy M55 5G smartphone will sport a 6.7-inch super AMOLED FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate with 1000 nits peak brightness level. The smartphone will sport a triple-camera setup at the back, featuring a 50-megapixel main camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor, and a 2MP macro camera sensor.
  • Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor:  Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle, 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh battery
  • OS: OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14
  • Weight: 180g
  • Thickness: 7.8mm

Also Read

Samsung unveils Galaxy M55 and M15 5G phones, sets India launch for April 8

Galaxy M55, M15 are new additions to Samsung 5G smartphone lineup: Details

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Know India pricing, availability info, and more

Galaxy S24 series garnered 250,000 pre-booking in three days: Samsung India

Samsung kicks off Galaxy 24 series pre-reserve in India at Rs 1999: Details

Now, you can edit DALL-E images in ChatGPT across web, iOS, and Android

GenAI platform Hanooman announces partnership with Abu Dhabi's 3AI Holding

Microsoft, Quantinuum claim breakthrough in quantum computing: Details here

Bullet Echo India: BGMI maker Krafton launches new battle royale style game

Meta-owned WhatsApp back online after brief global outage: Details here

Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy Samsung Galaxy smartphones Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon