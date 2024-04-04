GenAI platform Hanooman announces partnership Abu Dhabi firm 3AI holding

3AI Holding - SML partnership aims to reach 200 million users in 22 Indian languages within the first year of launch. (Photo posted by @ArjunPrasad_QX on X)

Abu Dhabi investment firm 3AI Holding and SML India on Thursday announced a partnership to jointly own 'Hanooman', a multilingual generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) platform launching on May 1.

SML, short for Seetha Mahalaxmi Healthcare, introduced Hanooman at the Nasscom National Technology Leadership Forum Techade conference in February. 3AI Holding's proprietary Omega GenAI technology will make Hanooman “bigger and more powerful”, said the companies which will each hold 50 per cent in the platform.





Helped by the strategic partnership between 3AI Holding and SML, Hanooman aims to reach 200 million users in 22 Indian languages in the first year of its launch.







"We are focusing on catering to a diverse range of users through our advanced multilingual text capabilities. This collaboration is aligned with our vision of bridging the gap between India and Bharat. We are driven towards making AI inclusive and accessible to everyone in a language of their choice, reaching the remotest corners of the country," said Arjun Prasad, managing director of 3AI Holding.

As many as 80 per cent of India's 1.42 billion people does not speak English. Hanooman will offer multimodal and multilingual capabilities, including text, voice, images, and codes to users. It will enable GenAI platforms to build their applications and can be used by startups.





"We are excited to partner with 3AI Holding to introduce a more advanced avatar of Hanooman, which will revolutionize how Indians interact with technology. With this strategic partnership, we aim to reach 200 million users in 22 Indian languages within 12 months," said Vishnu Vardhan, co-founder and chief executive officer of SML India. Hanooman will make India a pioneer in the adoption and usage of AI, he said in a statement.

3AI Holding Limited, which is led by Arjun Prasad, is developing an advanced version of Omega to compete with global GenAI platforms. 3AI is backed by the Patel Family Office in the United States.

3AI Holding Limited recently launched Ask QX, a generative AI platform available in more than 100 global languages and 12 Indian languages.



