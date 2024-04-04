Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

GenAI platform Hanooman announces partnership Abu Dhabi firm 3AI holding

Platform aims to reach 200 mn users in Indian languages after being launched on May 1

3AI Holding - SML, Hanooman

3AI Holding - SML partnership aims to reach 200 million users in 22 Indian languages within the first year of launch. (Photo posted by @ArjunPrasad_QX on X)

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Abu Dhabi investment firm 3AI Holding and SML India on Thursday announced a partnership to jointly own 'Hanooman', a multilingual generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) platform launching on May 1.

SML, short for Seetha Mahalaxmi Healthcare, introduced Hanooman at the Nasscom National Technology Leadership Forum Techade conference in February. 3AI Holding's proprietary Omega GenAI technology will make Hanooman “bigger and more powerful”, said the companies which will each hold 50 per cent in the platform.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Helped by the strategic partnership between 3AI Holding and SML, Hanooman aims to reach 200 million users in 22 Indian languages in the first year of its launch.

ALSO READ: Google to make generative AI-powered search exclusive to paid-tier: Report

"We are focusing on catering to a diverse range of users through our advanced multilingual text capabilities. This collaboration is aligned with our vision of bridging the gap between India and Bharat. We are driven towards making AI inclusive and accessible to everyone in a language of their choice, reaching the remotest corners of the country," said Arjun Prasad, managing director of 3AI Holding.
As many as 80 per cent of India's 1.42 billion people does not speak English. Hanooman will offer multimodal and multilingual capabilities, including text, voice, images, and codes to users. It will enable GenAI platforms to build their applications and can be used by startups.

"We are excited to partner with 3AI Holding to introduce a more advanced avatar of Hanooman, which will revolutionize how Indians interact with technology. With this strategic partnership, we aim to reach 200 million users in 22 Indian languages within 12 months,” said Vishnu Vardhan, co-founder and chief executive officer of SML India. Hanooman will make India a pioneer in the adoption and usage of AI, he said in a statement.


3AI Holding Limited, which is led by Arjun Prasad, is developing an advanced version of Omega to compete with global GenAI platforms. 3AI is backed by the Patel Family Office in the United States.

Also Read

Data lakes, AI-machine learning tools help auto OEMs in production

Generative AI emerges as strategic focus for tech services companies

Machine learning can help forecast inflation yields better: RBI Report

Fintech firm Quinte, Tamil Nadu sign deal to set up development centres

Generative AI smartphones' market share to reach 40% by 2027: Counterpoint

Microsoft, Quantinuum claim breakthrough in quantum computing: Details here

Bullet Echo India: BGMI maker Krafton launches new battle royale style game

Meta-owned WhatsApp back online after brief global outage: Details here

Sony to launch PlayStation 5 Slim in India on April 5: Know price, details

Musk launches X's 'Community Notes' programme in India: Here's how it works


3AI Holding Limited recently launched Ask QX, a generative AI platform available in more than 100 global languages and 12 Indian languages.

 
Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology Chatbot

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon