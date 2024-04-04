Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Now, you can edit DALL-E images in ChatGPT across web, iOS, and Android

Additionally, OpenAI's ChatGPT now shows style inspirations for DALL-E images within the interface

Image: OpenAI

Image: OpenAI

Ashmita Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

You can now edit DALL-E generated images within ChatGPT, announced OpenAI. The image editing feature is available across the web, iOS, and Android. Additionally, ChatGPT now shows style inspirations for DALL-E images within the interface.
For the uninitiated, DALL-E is a text-to-image generation tool from OpenAI powered by generative AI. It is integrated within ChatGPT, but available only to ChatGPT Plus subscribers. Until now, ChatGPT allowed users to generate images based on text prompts. Now, OpenAI enabled the option to edit DALL-E generated images with the ChatGPT platform.
For image editing, OpenAI has introduced a new editor interface that includes ‘using the selection tool’ – which can be accessed by clicking on an image generated by DALL-E. With the selection tool, users can select an area in the image to edit and then describe the changes in chat in the form of a text prompt. Besides, users can provide a prompt with the desired edit in the conversation panel.
OpenAI recommends selecting a large space around the edit area for better results. In the image editing tool interface, there is also an option to undo, redo and clear selection to make changes or restart editing. The interface allows adding, removing and updating parts of an image. After giving the prompts, the image can be saved by selecting the “Save” button on the top-right corner of the editor.
Besides this, there is another option to edit the image by simply giving prompts. To use this method, users need to give desired prompts in the conversational panel on the right side of the DALL-E editor interface.
Editing with DALL-E on the ChatGPT mobile app
ChatGPT mobile app
ChatGPT mobile app
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Similar to the web, users can edit the images on the DALL-E interface on the ChatGPT mobile app – available for Android and iOS. On the smartphone app, select the image generated and it will reveal four options for editing – Edit, Select, Save, and Share. By choosing the ‘select’ option, users can access the selection tool and highlight the parts of the image they want to edit. The slider on the left side of the tool’s interface allows you to change the size of the selection tool. Like the web client, there are undo and redo buttons available at the bottom of the screen to undo and redo selections. After the editing is done, users can click ‘Next’ at the bottom-right of the screen. There, users can give prompts for the desired changes they want in the highlighted areas of the image.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read

Apple releases AI tool for image editing through text input: Details here

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details

ChatGPT: OpenAI opens up AI chatbot without necessitating account signup

OpenAI allows ChatGPT Plus users to upload files for contextual responses

Google adds Image generator and more to AI-chatbot Bard: Know details

GenAI platform Hanooman announces partnership with Abu Dhabi's 3AI Holding

Microsoft, Quantinuum claim breakthrough in quantum computing: Details here

Bullet Echo India: BGMI maker Krafton launches new battle royale style game

Meta-owned WhatsApp back online after brief global outage: Details here

Sony to launch PlayStation 5 Slim in India on April 5: Know price, details

Topics : artifical intelligence Microsoft's artificial intelligence Mobile apps Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon