20 satellites to 'fall from sky' as SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket malfunctions

As many as 20 Starlink satellites are doomed to fall through the atmosphere and burn up as the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket has left them in a lower-than-intended orbit.

According to an official statement from Elon Musk-led SpaceX, the upper stage engine of the Falcon 9 rocket malfunctioned several minutes after it was blasted off from California on Thursday (July 11) night. The malfunction, a first in nearly a decade for SpaceX, was triggered by a liquid oxygen leak, said the company.