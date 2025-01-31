Business Standard

5G rollout, regulatory reforms boosting digital connectivity: Eco Survey

The document tabled in Parliament on Friday stated that telecom infrastructure in India is being significantly improved through the BharatNet Project

5G technology

Under the Bharat Net Project, as of December 2024, 6.92 lakh km of Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) has been laid. | Image: Shutterstock

The rollout of 5G services in most districts along with regulatory reforms directed at improving telecom infrastructure and user experience has boosted digital connectivity in India, the Economic Survey 2024-25 has noted.

The document tabled in Parliament on Friday stated that telecom infrastructure in India is being significantly improved through the BharatNet Project, which aims to extend broadband access to rural areas, including villages, and enhance mobile coverage in regions such as the North-East, border areas, and islands. 

"Digital connectivity has made major advancements in digital inclusion, technological innovation, and regulatory reforms this fiscal year, all in line with the government's vision for a Digital India.

 

"The rollout of 5G services, along with the introduction of new policies aimed at enhancing telecommunications infrastructure and user experience, has played a crucial role in digital connectivity," the pre-budget document said, noting that currently, 5G services are available in 779 out of 783 districts.

Under the Bharat Net Project, as of December 2024, 6.92 lakh km of Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) has been laid, it said.

Further, 2.14 lakh Gram Panchayats' are service-ready (including 5,032 via satellite, and 12.04 lakh FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) connections have been installed, according to the survey.

The Economic Survey is an annual report presented by the government prior to the Union Budget, which assesses the state of the economy. It is prepared by the Economic Division within the Department of Economic Affairs, part of the Ministry of Finance, under the guidance of the Chief Economic Adviser.

The Union Budget for 2025-26 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

In terms of mobile services in the northeastern region, the survey said there are 1,358 sites that provide services in uncovered villages and highways.

In Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, there are 671 towers covering 1,178 villages, while in Meghalaya, 433 towers cover 622 villages and three highways.

For islands, submarine optical fiber cable (OFC) connectivity has been completed in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands with 205 Gbps bandwidth utilised, while satellite bandwidth has increased from 2 Gbps to 4 Gbps, it noted.

Submarine OFC project (1,869 km) for Lakshadweep was commissioned in January 2024, enabling 5G and FTTH services, it added.

Topics : Economic Survey Union Budget Budget 2025

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

