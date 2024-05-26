Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

70% firms use conversational platforms to engage with customers: Survey

The survey was done among 7,800 consumers and 25 senior executives of 150 companies

voice command voice assistant

Representative Picture

Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Some 450 million Indians are not digitally savvy and many find apps and websites complex to use. They and even ‘digitally savvy’ Indians could use conversation platforms, an artificial intelligence technology that allows people to interact with computers in a way that mimics human conversation. As many as 70 per cent of companies in India already use conversational platforms to engage with customers, says a survey by Bain & Company and Meta. The survey was done among 7,800 consumers and 25 senior executives of 150 companies.


Source: ‘Win with Conversation’ report by Bain & Company and Meta   




Topics : Technology Voice assistant phone apps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon