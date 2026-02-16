Monday, February 16, 2026 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AI effectively augmenting essential human capabilities, says Cisco India MD

Cisco India MD Harish Krishnan was speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on the theme 'Democratising AI Resources for Economic Growth and Social Good'

India AI Impact Summit 2026

The AI Impact Summit will welcome world leaders from across 20 countries

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 12:38 PM IST

Highlighting the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, Harish Krishnan, Managing Director, Cisco Systems India, stated on Monday that AI is reforming social good for generations to come and effectively augmenting essential human capabilities.

Speaking at the 'India AI Impact Summit 2026' on the theme 'Democratising AI Resources for Economic Growth and Social Good', Krishnan emphasised that the skills that matter most are human skills, noting that "AI agents are doing it effectively." He further underlined the industry's collaboration with the public sector, stating, "At CISCO, we align the mission of using AI to make life better with the help of the government," while prioritising a commitment to secure frameworks.

 

Illustrating the practical application of this vision, Krishnan discussed the impact of AI on the agricultural sector through the 'Krishi Mangal' programme. "Our programme, Krishi Mangal, is in multiple languages for farmers using Sovereign AI. We have 44,000 women farmers, and the AI and our programme are boosting their incomes and improving livelihoods," he added.

Beyond agriculture, Krishnan pointed out the technology's diverse utility in governance and security, noting that "even in prisons like Tihar, AI is being used for vigilance of the inmates."

He asserted that "AI lifts everyone up and reforms social good for generations to come," a perspective that aligns with the broader national and global objectives of the event.

To formalise these goals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. The event features an unprecedented roster of Presidents, Prime Ministers, Crown Princes, and the brightest minds from Silicon Valley, as India hosts the AI Impact Summit 2026.

The summit marks a historic milestone as the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South. It brings together leaders, policymakers, technology companies, and innovators to deliberate on AI's transformative potential across governance, innovation, and sustainable development.

The AI Impact Summit, which kicked off on Monday in New Delhi, will welcome world leaders from across 20 countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also attend the event.

Running from February 16 to 20, the Impact Summit showcases New Delhi's ambition to shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and impactful. At the core of these high-level deliberations is India's audacious vision for sovereign AI, which is anchored in three guiding pillars, or Sutras: People, Planet, and Progress.

These Sutras frame international collaboration, while the Summit's specific discussions are conducted through Chakras, or Working Groups. These groups span seven linked themes: Human Capital; Inclusion for Social Empowerment; Safe and Trusted AI; Science; Resilience; Innovation and Efficiency; and Democratising AI Resources alongside AI for Economic Development and Social Good.

