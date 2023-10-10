Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Day 2: Smart TVs, Smartwatches to buy

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 started on October 8, 2023, allowing buyers to purchase their favourite products at never-seen-before prices. Amazon is offering products at huge discounts on laptops, smartwatches, refrigerators, ACs, etc. Along with these discounts, the company is also offering 10 per cent instant discounts for SBI card holders on their purchases.

In this article, we will share the list of categories which you can buy at huge discounted prices.

Huge discounts on Smart TVs

Here's the list of Smart TVs available at discounted prices on Amazon Sale

Redmi 80 cm - HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN

Amazon is offering Smart LED TV at Rs 10,490. The smart TV has a high-definition picture quality that comes with a 1366x768 resolution and a smooth 60-hertz refresh rate. This device gives a 178-degree viewing angle.





The Smart TV comes with Dual Band Wi-Fi, and 2 HDMI ports to effortlessly connect hard drives and other USB devices with ARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, and a 3.5 mm earphone jack. The device gives a 1-year warranty from the date of purchase.

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) with 4K Ultra HD Google TV KD-55X74K

Sony Bravia comes with 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X4K, which offers stunning visuals rendered in 4k Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160). This also gives a 178-degree wide viewing angle. This smart TV offers 3 HDMI ports for your set-top box, Blu-ray players, gaming console, and 2 USB ports which easily connect with hard drives and other USB devices.

During the Amazon Festive sale, the device is available at a 47 per cent discount. The Smart TV is available at Rs 52,990. However, its original price is Rs 99,900.

iFFALCON 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV iFF32S53

Enhance your entertainment experience with the iFFALCON 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S series HD Smart Android LED TV. The smart TV comes with HD 1366 x 768 resolution and a smooth 60 Hz refresh rate. The TV comes with 2 HDMI ports for your set-top box, along with a USB port, headphone output, and connectivity options.

The Smart TV operates on the Android TV platform offering in-built Wi-Fi and comes with pre-installed apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. It also has a 64-bit Quad-Core Processor, 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM ensuring efficient and seamless streaming.

Best smartwatch deals on Amazon Great Festival

beat XP Flare Pro

The smartwatch is available for Rs 999, and customers can also avail of a discount of up to Rs 750 on SBI debit cards and non-EMI transactions on transactions above Rs 5000.

The watch comes with a 1.39-inch Ultra HD round display, a 60 Hz refresh rate and it comes with 100 sport modes and 500 nits of brightness.

Noise Pulse 2 Max

The Noise Pulse 2 Max BT calling smartwatch is available on Amazon at a price of Rs 1199. Customers can avail instant 10 per cent discount up to Rs 750 on SBI debit card non-EMI transactions above Rs 5,000.

The smartwatch comes with a 1.85-inch display, which is more than 150 watch faces, 100 sports modes and 550 nits of brightness. The watch gets health rate monitoring, SPO2 tracking and more.

boAt Wave Edge

The boAt Wave Edge is available for Rs 1199, which can be availed at a 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 1250 with SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions, with minimum purchase value INR 5000. The smartwatch comes with a 1.85-inch display, AI voice assistant with more than 100 sports modes and in-built games. The watch also comes with tracking features which will track heart rate monitoring, SPO2 tracing and much more.

Fire-Boltt Gladiator

The Fire-Boltt Gladiator BT is available at only Rs 1399, which is available at Rs 750 discount on SBI card non-EMI transactions, with minimum purchase value of Rs 5,000. The smartphone features a 1.96-inch display, and UI transactions, and also comes with more than 100 sports modes. This watch also tracks heart rate monitoring, SP2 tracking and more.