Samsung announces offers for Galaxy A05s budget smartphone: Details here

Samsung has announced a Rs 2,000 discount on the Galaxy A05s budget smartphone. Launched in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants, both with 128GB storage, the smartphone is now available at Rs 11,499 onwards. The offer is available on Samsung online store and select e-commerce platforms, and at retail stores. Below are the details

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Variants

4GB RAM + 128GB storage

Launch price: Rs 13,499

Price after discount: Rs 11,499

6GB RAM + 128GB storage

Launch price: Rs 14,999

Price after discount: Rs 12,999

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Specification

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, the Samsung Galaxy A05s is offered in light green, light violet and black colour variants. It sports a 6.71-inch fullHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone sports a triple-camera set-up on the back – a 50-megapixel main camera sensor, paired with a 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera. On the front, the phone has a 13MP camera sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A05s has a 5,000 mAh battery, and supports up to 25W fast charging. The smartphone boots Android 13 operating system-based One UI interface. Samsung said that the smartphone will receive four years of security updates and two generations of OS upgrades.

Display: 6.71-inch fullHD+, 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

RAM: up to 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 13MP

Battery: 5,000mAh, 25W fast charging

OS: Android 13