Flipkart will start its Republic Day Sale on January 14, 2024. The Flipkart Plus members can get the access from January 13, 2024. Here's all you need to know about the sale

Flipkart Republic Day 2024

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Flipkart confirmed the dates of its upcoming Republic Day Sale 2024. As per the official website, the sale will start on January 14, 2024. The company said that its Flipkart Plus members will have early access – a day before the sale – on January 13. The Flipkart sale will remain open till January 19, 2024.

The sale offers a wide range of products, including laptops, mobile phones, tablets, earbuds, smart TVs, and smartwatches, among others. Consumers can get heavy discounts of up to 80 per cent on fashion accessories, TVs, furniture, electronics, mattresses, and furniture with a diverse portfolio of brands to shop.
Major smartphone brands

The Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024 will offer smartphones at a huge discount. All the popular brands like Apple, Samsung, Realme, and Motorola will offer their smartphones at a discount. However, the details of the products are still not available, but teaser hints that the flagship models like iPhone 14 and Pixel 7a are some devices to be available on sale.

During the sale, some companies are also going to launch their new smartphones, including Oppo Reno 11 series, Infinix Smart 8, Vivo X100 series, Redmi Note 13 Pro series, and Poco X6 series. The users will also leverage other incentives like exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and cashbacks.

On the other end, there is up to 80 per cent off on its fashion accessories, TV electronics, mattresses, furniture and up to 85 per cent off on appliances. The company will offer discounts of up to 85 per cent on beauty and toy items. 

When will the Flipkart Republic Day sale 2024 begin?

The Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024 will start on January 14, 2024. However, Flipkart Plus members will get early access a day before, i.e., January 13, 2024.

When will the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024 end?

The Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024 will end on January 19, 2024.

Meanwhile, its rival company Amazon is also starting its Great Republic Day Sale 2024, which will also begin from January 14, 2024.
First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

