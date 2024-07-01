Business Standard
Amazon partners with Microsoft to bring Xbox cloud gaming to Fire TV sticks

Apart from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, Fire TV Stick 4K users will need a compatible Bluetooth gaming controller to playing games on their TVs using the cloud gaming service from Microsoft

Xbox app on Amazon Fire TV stick

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon has announced a partnership with Microsoft to integrate the Xbox cloud gaming service with Fire TV devices. From July onwards, users of Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) and Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) will be able to access popular video game titles such as Starfield, Fallout 4, and Forza Horizon 5 through an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which is priced at Rs 549 per month in India.

In a press release, Amazon stated that this collaboration will bring the Game Pass Ultimate library to televisions via compatible Fire TV Stick devices and a Bluetooth gaming controller. The company also highlighted that the cloud gaming service aims to deliver a console-quality gaming experience. Additionally, it is noteworthy that apart from Xbox controllers like the Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Adaptive Controller, PlayStation controllers such as the DualSense and DualShock 4 are also compatible with this service.
How to get started with Xbox cloud gaming on Fire TV stick

  • Connect the device: Attach an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) or Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) to your television and download the Xbox app from the Amazon Appstore.
  • Sign In: Once the app is installed and opened, it will prompt you to sign in using your Microsoft account.
  • Subscription: If you already have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, sign in and begin gaming. If not, you will need to sign in and then subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
  • Trial Games: For select games such as Fortnite, the app offers trials without any membership requirement.
  • Connect Controller: Once your Microsoft account is set up on the Fire TV Stick, connect a compatible Bluetooth controller and start gaming.

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

