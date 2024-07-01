Amazon partners with Microsoft to bring Xbox cloud gaming to Fire TV sticks

Amazon has announced a partnership with Microsoft to integrate the Xbox cloud gaming service with Fire TV devices. From July onwards, users of Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) and Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) will be able to access popular video game titles such as Starfield, Fallout 4, and Forza Horizon 5 through an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which is priced at Rs 549 per month in India.

In a press release, Amazon stated that this collaboration will bring the Game Pass Ultimate library to televisions via compatible Fire TV Stick devices and a Bluetooth gaming controller. The company also highlighted that the cloud gaming service aims to deliver a console-quality gaming experience. Additionally, it is noteworthy that apart from Xbox controllers like the Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Adaptive Controller, PlayStation controllers such as the DualSense and DualShock 4 are also compatible with this service.