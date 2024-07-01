Business Standard
Samsung considers MediaTek chips for these Galaxy S25 series models: Report

Samsung has to date utilised a dual-chip strategy for the Galaxy S series, but MediaTek chips have never powered a Samsung flagship phone. It could change next year though

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

Samsung is reportedly considering chips from Taiwanese semiconductor entity MediaTek for its next-generation Galaxy S25 series smartphones. Moreover, the South Korean electronics maker could introduce a new design language that may look nothing like the current generation models. According to a report by 9To5Google, the next-generation Galaxy S series, expected to launch early next year, could introduce significant design changes and models featuring MediaTek chips.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Redesign
The Ultra model in the next-generation Galaxy S series is anticipated to abandon the squared-edge design in favour of more rounded corners. Recent iterations of Galaxy S Ultra smartphones have featured a boxy design, but this is expected to change next year. Additionally, the high-end model might include a curved display, though the extent of the curvature is currently unknown. The redesign is reportedly inspired by the Galaxy Note 7, which was launched in 2016 but subsequently recalled and discontinued.

MediaTek chips in Galaxy S25

While the Ultra model is anticipated to receive a comprehensive redesign, the standard and Plus models of next year’s Galaxy S series are expected to incorporate new chips. According to the 9To5Google report, which cites Financial News, Samsung is considering using MediaTek chips for some variants of the Galaxy S25 series smartphones, likely the standard models. This consideration is driven by Qualcomm's significant price increase for its upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 system-on-chip (SoC). However, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is still expected to be powered by Qualcomm's next-generation flagship chip.

To date, Samsung has utilised a dual-chip strategy in some regions for the Galaxy S series, typically employing its own Exynos chips as alternatives to Qualcomm’s processors. MediaTek chips have never powered a Samsung flagship phone, but this could change next year. Initially, Samsung planned to use its own Exynos 2500 chip, but potential issues during initial testing phases could have prompted the company to seek partnerships with firms like MediaTek.

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

