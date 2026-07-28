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AMD signs deal with Core Scientific for up to 2.5 GW data centre capacity

Shares of Core Scientific ​jumped 6% in ​premarket trading, while AMD's stock was down 4%, tracking ​other chipmakers

AMD CEO Lisa Su previews MI500 AI chips at CES 2026

AMD

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 7:39 PM IST

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AMD on Tuesday signed a deal with Core Scientific to secure up to 2.5 gigawatts of data center capacity as the chip firm expands infrastructure to meet growing demand for ‌AI computing. 
Shares of Core Scientific ​jumped 6% in ​premarket trading, while AMD's stock was down 4%, tracking ​other chipmakers. 
Demand for electricity, land and data center facilities has surged as cloud providers and enterprises ramp up investments in AI infrastructure. 
Under the deal, AMD will ​receive market-priced warrants to purchase Core Scientific common stock, ‌subject to certain commercial conditions. Financial terms of the ​deal were not disclosed. 
The partnership gives AMD access to more than 500 megawatts of Core Scientific's AI-ready data center capacity ‌starting in 2027, which ​the chip maker's customers ‌can use to deploy artificial intelligence systems. This capacity ‌can be expanded to 2.5 gigawatts. 
 
Core Scientific, which has ​been shifting from crypto toward hosting AI and high-performance computing workloads, will also work with AMD ​on physical infrastructure design and the deployment of AMD's chips and software. 
"Core Scientific's extensive ‌portfolio of AI-ready data centers expands access to the ‌infrastructure our customers need to deploy AMD AI solutions at scale," said Mathew Hein, chief strategy officer of corporate development at AMD.

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 7:39 PM IST

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