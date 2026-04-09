Andhra Pradesh plans law to regulate children's social media access

Chairing a high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting with senior officials and representatives from leading social media platforms at his Undavalli residence, the minister called for the drafting of legislation that balances digital access with child safety, creativity, and mental well-being.

Representatives from major social media platforms briefed the GoM on existing safeguards for restricting sensitive content and handling user complaints. They expressed willingness to collaborate closely with the Andhra Pradesh government in implementing these measures. Major companies part of the meeting included Meta, Google, Grok, Snapchat, ShareChat, and Josh.

Age-Gated Digital Ecosystem Under Consideration

Lokesh emphasised the need for a graded, age-based content access system, particularly for users aged 13–16, ensuring that children are not exposed to harmful or inappropriate content. The proposed framework aims to align Andhra Pradesh with emerging global standards in digital child protection.

Officials have been tasked with studying best practices from countries such as Singapore, Australia, and Denmark to build a robust legal and technological framework tailored to India’s needs.

Exploring ‘Age Tokens’ via DigiLocker for Verification

As part of the enforcement architecture, the government is evaluating the use of secure age-verification mechanisms, including “age tokens” integrated with DigiLocker. This could enable platforms to authenticate user age without compromising privacy, a critical step towards implementing age restrictions at scale.

The minister underscored that strict action will be taken against individuals posting abusive or hateful content, particularly targeting women. Strengthening enforcement under existing IT laws, including Section 46 of the IT Act, was highlighted, with directions issued to appoint adjudicating authorities at the earliest.

Recognising that regulation alone is insufficient, the government will roll out large-scale awareness initiatives across the state. This includes digital safety education during “No Bag Day” in schools, awareness sessions for parents and students during Mega PTMs (held twice annually), and outreach to women through self-help groups (SHGs) on online safety and cyber risks.

The initiative aims to build digital literacy alongside regulatory safeguards, ensuring a holistic approach to child safety. This initiative positions Andhra Pradesh among the first Indian states to proactively explore structured regulation of children’s social media usage, combining legal safeguards, technological solutions, and behavioural awareness — potentially setting the template for broader national adoption.

The state will also seek public feedback and submit recommendations to the Government of India on aspects that fall under the central legislative domain, indicating a potential pathway towards national-level policy evolution.