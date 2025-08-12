Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: August 12 redeem codes to win diamonds, emotes, more

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for August 12. The detailed guide below can be followed to redeem today's codes

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has released a batch of redeem codes for August 12, giving players the opportunity to claim a variety of exclusive in-game rewards. These rewards may include rare character outfits, unique weapon skins, diamond bundles, and other premium items that are not easily available through regular gameplay.
 
As with most Free Fire Max redeem codes, these are available for a limited time and come with a cap on the total number of redemptions. Once the limit is reached or the validity period ends, the codes will no longer work. To avoid missing out on these special items, players are encouraged to redeem them as soon as possible.
 
 
Below, you’ll find the list of active codes for today, along with a step-by-step guide on how to use them and claim your rewards directly in the game.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 12 are:
  • FF9MJ31CXKRG
  • VNY3MQWNKEGU
  • U8S47JGJH5MG
  • FFCO8BS5JW2D
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • HFNSJ6W74Z48
  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • FFIC33NTEUKA
  • WD2ATK3ZEA55
  • ZZATXB24QES8

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After successfully redeeming a Free Fire Max code, players will receive their rewards directly via the in-game mailbox. If the reward contains diamonds or gold, the balance is updated instantly.
 
Redeem codes can grant access to limited-time items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetic rewards.
Each code can only be claimed 500 times per day and typically stays active for about twelve hours, so players are advised to redeem them as quickly as possible.

Topics : Gaming online games online gaming Technology

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

