Graas.ai raises $9 million to expand AI agent platform Agent Foundry

Graas.ai raises $9 million to expand AI agent platform Agent Foundry

Graas.ai secures $9 million in pre-Series B funding to expand Agent Foundry, its AI agent platform solving commerce challenges for D2C and marketplace brands

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Singapore, the AI-native data and automation company primarily serves e-commerce businesses.

Graas.ai, a platform that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based analytics solutions for e-commerce businesses, announced on Monday that it had raised $9 million in a pre-Series B funding round. The round was led by Tin Men Capital, with participation from Incred Wealth, Orzon, and existing investors Integra Partners and Yuj Ventures.
 
The company plans to use the investment to expand Agent Foundry in India. This is its platform for building agents that address challenges in modern commerce, including rising customer acquisition costs, pricing optimisation, margin erosion, and inventory mismanagement, the company said in a statement.
 
It added that Agent Foundry can independently analyse real-time performance across sales channels, stock-keeping units (SKUs), and advertising campaigns, then execute decisions for both direct-to-consumer (D2C) and marketplace brands. 
 
 
The Graas.ai agents cater to distinct business needs. For instance, Hoppr serves as an in-house analyst for performance analysis; Chattr functions as a customer support agent; Extract delivers cleaned data into Google Sheets or databases for data engineers; Cartlyst operates as a business-to-business order specialist; and Turbo brings together sales, advertising, inventory, and operations data in one unified view. Domain experts then fine-tune the behaviour of these agents.
 
Prem Bhatia, co-founder and chief executive officer of Graas.ai, said, “Commerce does not need another AI copilot or prettier dashboard. It needs agents that actually ‘run’ the play. We have spent two years building the data backbone, and now with Agent Foundry, we are helping brands act on it. This multi-agent framework lets us create bespoke agents solving commerce’s toughest problems. Despite the challenging fundraising climate, we are grateful our investors share our vision for an agentic world.”
 
Funding among Indian startups declined by a marginal 7 per cent in the first nine months of 2024 to $7.6 billion from $8.2 billion during the same period last year.

Funding among Indian startups declined by a marginal 7 per cent in the first nine months of 2024 to $7.6 billion from $8.2 billion during the same period last year.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

