Apple announces bundle deals on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: Details here

Apple on November 8 announced bundle deals on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. In the deal, the company is offering AirPods at up to 50 per cent off if purchased with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Besides, the company is offering free Apple Music for six month. These offers are available until November 14, which is when its festival season offers and discounts on other products are coming to end.

Called promotional savings by Apple, the AirPods bundle deals on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus encompass the AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case, AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case, and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C).

The promotional savings deal on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus run parallels to festival season offers on other iPhones, Macs, and Watches in which Apple is offering up to Rs 10,000 instant savings, trade-in deals, and no-interest equated monthly instalment on select products on its online store and retail outlets in Mumbai and Delhi.

In the festival season deals, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available with Rs 6,000 instant saving (instant cashback) on HDFC Bank credit cards. The offer extends to the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, both of which get Rs 5,000 instant saving from HDFC Bank credit cards.

The MacBook Air M2, MacBook Pro, and Mac Studio are available with Rs 10,000 instant cashback from HDFC Bank credit cards. The MacBook Air with M1 gets Rs 8,000 instant saving offer, and Rs 5,000 on the Mac mini.

The iPad Pro and iPad Air are available with cashback of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank credit card. The iPad tenth-generation and iPad mini get instant cashback of Rs 4,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively.

The Watch Ultra 2 and Watch Series 9 are available with instant cashback of Rs 5,000 and Rs 4,000 available on HDFC Bank credit card. The Apple Watch SE gets Rs 2,000 cashback on HDFC Bank credit card.