Flying Wedge is first company to secure DGCA certification for UAVs

Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace has become India’s first-ever private firm to secure a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) type certification for indigenous unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology.

Two of the company's surveillance drones are already deployed in the heart of New Delhi, carrying out observation of the airspace and grounds around the Prime Minister's residence.

Under the DGCA’s regulatory framework, no drone, aircraft, or aeroplane can operate in India without DGCA-type certification. This stringent certification process is regarded as a vital step in ensuring the safety and reliability of unmanned aircraft within the country.

The Indian firms that have successfully obtained DGCA-type certification within this sector have obtained technology from abroad, predominantly from China.

“A significant portion of these certified entities have obtained their technology through transfer of technology (ToT) agreements with companies based in China. Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace, however, has set itself apart by achieving DGCA-type certification based on truly indigenous technology,” said the company in a press release on Tuesday.

“This accomplishment highlights the company’s commitment to self-reliance, innovation, and a mission to advance India’s standing in the global aerospace industry,” said the media statement, terming it “a new benchmark in the nation’s technological landscape”.

“Flying Wedge’s journey to becoming DGCA type certified has been marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a dedication to ‘Make in India’ principles,” said Suhas Tejaskanda, the company’s chief executive.

“The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Bengaluru, along with their expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning, played a pivotal role in this achievement,” said Tejaskanda.

He said Flying Wedge’s fully autonomous, advanced modular drones have disrupted the UAV industry and significantly contributed to breaking China’s monopoly.

Flying Wedge is now leading the way not only in defence but also in the agriculture sector with their autonomous agriculture drones. Its drones have transformed smart farming in India, offering cost-effective solutions that enhance crop yield and reduce water consumption.

Flying Wedge is already marketing its next wave of monopoly products, the Advanced Drone Catcher and Killer Drones. While the eponymous Drone Catcher physically captures hostile drones by throwing a net over it, the Killer Drone uses an explosive charge or a laser beam to damage or destroy the enemy drone and bring it down.

Flying Wedge claims its commitment to innovation is evident in their autonomous agriculture drones. These 25-150 kilogramme drones are revolutionising smart farming by reducing operating costs, spraying pesticides, improving crop yields, and conserving water resources.