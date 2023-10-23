close
Apple working on gen-AI integration, iMac, and next-gen iPads: Report

Apple would unveil the 24-inch iMac later this month, followed by new iPad models in March next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 12:33 PM IST
Apple is reportedly working on an AI-integrated version of Siri, which would roll out as soon as next year together with other gen-AI tools and apps. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his newsletter said that Apple's senior vice president of machine learning and AI strategy, John Giannandrea, and senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, are leading the company's efforts to integrate AI with iOS.

AI features might include more effective auto complete sentences using Siri and Messages app, auto-generated playlists in Apple Music and AI-based writing assistant in apps like Pages and keynote.

In his newsletter, Gurman also said that Apple might announce a 24-inch iMac model with an upgraded chipset by the end of this month. Earlier, Gurman said that the upcoming iMac would skip the M2-line chips and feature the M3 series chipset instead.

Apart from the 24-inch iMac, Apple is reportedly working on next-generation MacBook Air models with M3 chips. However, these are not expected to launch until early 2024. A larger "pro" version of the iMac with a 32-inch display is also in the works and would reportedly arrive in late either 2024 or 2025.

Gurman also noted in his newsletter that Apple is working on the 11th generation iPad, seventh-generation iPad mini, and the sixth-generation iPad Air. A new iPad Pro model is not expected to launch alongside these three, he added.

Topics : Apple Apple MacBook Air Apple iOS artifical intelligence Apple iPad

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 12:33 PM IST

