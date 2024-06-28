Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

iOS 18: RCS messaging is inconsistent between Google Android, Apple iPhone

RCS conversations with iPhones is a simple straightforward process, but there are inconsistencies in Messages app in iOS 18 beta version that should be ironed out before the public version rolls out

Apple rolls out iOS 18 developer beta 2

Apple iOS 18 developer beta 2

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple released iOS 18 developer beta 2 earlier this week. The second beta of the upcoming operating system for iPhone packed several new features, including support for Rich Communication Services (RCS) in select regions – not in India. Soon after, operators in select regions enabled support for RCS on iPhone, allowing iPhone users to benefit from RCS features while conversing with people with Google Android.

Though enabled by default, RCS on iOS will not be enabled if you are using a mobile virtual network operator but once RCS is active on the iPhone, it will not be affected by what network carrier the Android recipient is.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

After opening an iPhone conversation in Google Messages, RCS messages will be visible in the text field. Typing indicators, read receipts and high-resolution images and videos work fine.

Conversation will be signified as not end-to-end encrypted by Google Messages via a lock icon with a slash. Message details will show the “Type” as “Rich Communication Service Message” instead of "End-to-End Encryption Rich Communication Service Message" that it usually shows in conversations between Android to Android using RCS.

Google also offers its own end-to-end Encryption for one-on-one conversation and group conversations as well for Android Messages. Apple wants the RCS Universal Profile standard to be added with encryption, so Google will supposedly shift to alternatives in upcoming days.

Moreover, the conversations' details page shows some missing settings. While talking to someone with an iPhone, there is no “Only send SMS & MMS messages” on/off toggle for that thread and neither is there a card to inform about the end-to-end encryption status unless the user switches SIMs from Android to iOS as previously.

In group conversations, users can change the name and let it sync with all members. A "Leave group" option is also given.

It is assumed that Google will update Messages to address these challenges before the iOS 18 launch.

Also Read

Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair

Apple expands support for third-party iPhone repairs in these countries

ChatGPT desktop app for macOS

OpenAI releases ChatGPT app for macOS-based PCs, powered by Apple silicon

Tech wrap Jun 25

Tech wrap Jun 25: Motorola Razr 50 series, iOS 18 dev beta 2, Nokia phones

Delta Game emulator on iPhone

Apple blocks OS emulators on iPhones, but allows gaming emulators: Report

Apple rolls out iOS 18 developer beta 2

Apple rolls out iOS 18 developer beta 2: New features and eligible iPhones

Topics : Google Apple Android Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVERealme GT 6 ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon