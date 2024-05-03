Apple has advantage over the competition in generative AI, says Tim Cook

During Apple’s quarterly earnings call on May 2, Apple's CEO Tim Cook pointed out generative artificial intelligence as the company’s next frontier. According to a report by 9To5Mac, while talking about Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is scheduled for June 10, the Apple CEO said that he is excited to reveal what the company has been working on.

Tim Cook did not point out the AI features that the company is working on for its ecosystem. However, he did say that Apple continues to make significant investments in generative AI and that the company will share “some very exciting things” soon.

While Cook had confirmed that Apple is working on generative AI earlier this year, Apple CEO now shared how the company plans to integrate AI into its products. He said that Apple can leverage the powerful neural engines on its Apple Silicon and the company’s focus on privacy to gain advantages over its competition in the AI space.

“We believe in the transformative power and promise of AI, and we believe we have advantages that will differentiate us in this new era, including Apple’s unique combination of seamless hardware, software, and services integration, groundbreaking Apple Silicon with our industry-leading neural engines, and our unwavering focus on privacy, which underpins everything we create,” Cook said, as reported by 9To5Google.

While WWDC is still a month away, Apple is hosting another event “Let Loose” on May 7, where it is expected to unveil its next-generation iPad Pro and iPad Air models. Last month, Bloomberg reported that the 2024 iPad Pro model would likely be powered by its M4 chip, instead of the M3 chip that is currently the latest Apple silicon. Reportedly, the M4 chip would feature a new neural processing unit (NPU) for running AI models on-device. With a device already running on a new chip with an improved neural engine, Apple would be in a better position to present its AI strategy at WWDC.

Tim Cook during the earnings call said, “We’ve got a product event that we’re excited about. And then just a few weeks thereafter, we’ve got the developers Worldwide Developers Conference coming up and we’ve got some big plans to announce in both of these events. From an AI point of view.”