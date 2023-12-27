Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Apple in talks with Aequs, Rayprus to deepen manufacturing ops in India

Currently, Tata Electronics is the only Indian vendor for Apple, and it is also looking to double its casing facility

Apple iPhones

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 10:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a bid to deepen its manufacturing operations in India, Apple is in talks with several component makers like Aequs Group and Rayprus Technologies, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). It is also in preliminary discussions with Dixon Technologies as it looks away from China for manufacturing iPhones.

Rayprus is a subsidiary of Foxconn and makes high-quality precision cameras and lenses. Aequs, on the other hand, manufactures consumer durable goods and aerospace parts in India. The report added that the Cupertino-based tech giant is looking for countries other than China owing to delays in government approvals for imports.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Currently, Tata Electronics is Apple's only Indian vendor. The report said it is also looking to double its casing facility. Apple has some of its largest electronics manufacturing players in India, including Foxconn, Pegatron and Wistron, which Tata Electronics took over.

Earlier, Business Standard reported that Foxconn plans to invest an additional Rs 13,911 crore in Karnataka. The company has already received approval to invest Rs 8,000 crore in the southern state.

Moreover, the Financial Times (FT) reported that Foxconn is also planning on setting up worker dormitories in Tamil Nadu to increase manufacturing in the country. The report said that Foxconn is building a factory to make Apple's AirPods through its subsidiary FIT in 2024. The factory site at Kongara Kalan near Hyderabad's airport is expected to include a dormitory for its workers.

Foxconn has long used dormitories in China and Vietnam, where a large part of the production of Apple devices takes place.






Also Read

Karnataka-based Aequs bags Airbus contract to supply aircraft components

Expect sales to rise 25% in FY24 to nearly Rs 1,200 crore, says Aequs

Aequs raises Rs 448 cr in funding round led by Singapore's Amansa Capital

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in April

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

India 15th in top 25 AI nations but has 'greatest upward potential'

MeitY issues advisory to curb deepfakes & misinformation on social media

Chandrayaan-3 to brain decoder, top 10 scientific achievements of 2023

Vivo X100 series India launch scheduled for January 4, 2024: What to expect

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 13 5G series on Jan 4: Expected specs and more

Topics : Apple China Foxconn BS Web Reports Technology Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon