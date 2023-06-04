Apple Inc planning to provide hands-on demos of AR/VR headset at WWDC

Apple is reportedly planning to provide some developers and attendees with an opportunity to try out the new AR/VR headset (mixed reality) at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023.

The company built a new "structure" at the "Apple Park" campus designed to provide controlled hands-on demos of the headset, reports MacRumors.

There will also be a hands-on area in the Steve Jobs Theater for hardware demonstrations after the keynote, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

"It sounds like Apple will also have a hands-on area in the Steve Jobs Theater - open to developers - for after the keynote - in addition to headset building," he tweeted.

Hands-on experiences will include FaceTime in VR, Apple TV+ content, and games.

Moreover, the report said that users with migraines, vertigo, post-concussion syndrome, and past traumatic brain injuries will be warned not to use the headset.

Apple's 'WWDC 2023' keynote event is set to be held on June 5.

Meanwhile, Apple's AR/VR headset will reportedly be available in six colours and two storage capacities.

The information was shared by the Twitter account @billbil_kun, which had accurately leaked a spec sheet for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra before it was unveiled earlier this year.

According to the leaker, the new headset will come in black, blue, grey, green, pink and a sixth undisclosed colour.

--IANS

shs/kvd