WhatsApp working on redesigned settings page for iOS beta: Report

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a redesigned settings page for iOS beta.
The settings tab will be replaced with a tab which will feature the users' profile photo, reports WABetaInfo.
Also, three new shortcuts will be added to the page which will help users to quickly navigate to their privacy settings, contact list, and their profile.
Users will also be able to view and share their personal QR Code with a new shortcut.
The redesigned settings page is currently under development and is expected to be rolled out in a future update of the application, the report said.
Meanwhile, earlier this week, the messaging platform had started to roll out a 'companion mode' feature to iPhone users, which allows them to link an existing account to a second iOS device.
Also Read
WhatsApp rolling out first version of new 'Updates' tab on iOS beta
Meta-owned WhatsApp working on new 'text editor' for iOS beta: Report
WhatsApp rolling out 'Push name within chat list' feature on iOS beta
WhatsApp rolling out 'multi-selection' feature for messages on Windows beta
WhatsApp faces issue in privacy setting for online status on iOS globally
Microsoft to end support for its virtual assistant 'Cortana' on Windows
Microsoft increases Bing Chat's turn limit to 30 chats per session
Hackers target iPhones with unknown malware via iMessages to spy on users
WhatsApp working on fresh keyboard design with emoji category on Android
Sony BRAVIA X82L series TVs launched in India: Check price, specifications
With this feature, users can link up to four devices simultaneously, which means they can connect even more than two mobile phones to their WhatsApp account.
--IANS
aj/prw/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)