Apple's upcoming AR-MR headset may enter mass production in October

Apple's upcoming augmented reality (AR)- mixed reality (MR) headset will reportedly enter mass production in October this year

IANS San Francisco
Apple Inc, Apple

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 3:33 PM IST
Apple's upcoming augmented reality (AR)- mixed reality (MR) headset will reportedly enter mass production in October this year.

"While we expect Apple's AR/VR headset to be unveiled next week, our supply chain checks suggest mass production won't start until October 2023, with general availability most likely ahead of the December holidays," Erik Woodring, an Apple analyst at Morgan Stanley, said in a research note obtained by MacRumors.

Next week at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the tech giant is still anticipated to introduce the headset and provide developers with the tools to make apps for it.

According to Woodring, the iPhone maker's supply chain is preparing to assemble only 3,00,000 to 5,00,000 headsets this year.

Moreover, he mentioned that the upcoming MR headset will have a starting price of around $3,000, and he also expects gross margins to be "close to breakeven at first", the report said.

Earlier, it was reported that the tech giant is planning to bring "Continuity" features to its upcoming headset. It was also rumoured that the company will bring health and wellness experiences in its MR headset.

--IANS

aj/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 3:33 PM IST

