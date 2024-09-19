Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Govt may allow more compute capacity based on requirement: IT secretary

Govt may allow more compute capacity based on requirement: IT secretary

The rapid development of AI across the globe has led to an increase in demand for GPU-based servers, as they can process data at a higher speed compared to CPU-based servers

AI, Artificial Intelligence

AI, Artificial intelligence(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 11:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government may look at creating more "compute capacity" through viability gap funding after building high-tech capability under the Rs 10,372-crore India AI mission, Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said on Thursday.
Addressing a Deloitte India event, Krishnan said that India AI Mission has an outlay of about 10,372 crore of which more than Rs 4,500 crore is intended for compute capacity.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Later on, there is a possibility, and we will decide based on how much compute capacity actually gets created in the country. There is a possibility that we would actually support more compute capacity being created on the viability gap funding," Krishnan said.
 
The government has invited bids for the empanelment of entities for providing artificial intelligence services on the cloud under the India AI mission. Under the IndiaAI Mission, supercomputing capacity, comprising over 10,000 GPUs, will be made available to various stakeholders for creating an artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem.
The rapid development of AI across the globe has led to an increase in demand for GPU-based servers, as they can process data at a higher speed compared to CPU-based servers.
Krishnan said the vision is to create capacity in a public-private partnership model.

More From This Section

iPhone 16 series

Apple to begin selling iPhone 16 from Sep 20; Pro model at Rs 119,900

Tech wrap Sep 19

Tech wrap Sep 19: iPhone 16, Gemini Live on Android, Honor 200 Lite, more

Google Pixel 9

Google's plea against CCI order in android mobile case mentioned in SC

Grand theft Auto six, GTA 6, GTA VI, GTA 6 launch date, GTA 6 news, GTA 6 trailer, GTA 6 announcement, when is GTA 6 coming out

Grand Theft Auto V listed as unsupported on Valve Steam Deck: Know more

Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair

With iPhone 16 series, Apple makes it easy to remove and replace components

"There are two models that we are attempting. The first one has already launched the RFPs out there, and that is more a voucher base approach where we are asking people who have already created AI compute capacity to make it available to innovators, startups and MSMEs and academic institutions at a subsidised price," He said.
Under the India AI mission, the government has proposed to pay up to 50 per cent of the cost by giving vouchers to various institutions and others.
He said that the compute capacity is also being created under National Supercomputer Mission (NSM) that will mainly meet public sector requirements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty

India on way to becoming third-largest economy by FY31: S&P Global report

Sunil Barthwal, commerce secretary

Modi 3.0 100 days: Commerce ministry takes steps to support MSME exporters

Labourers,Labourer

Centre asks platform aggregators to register workers on e-Shram portal

Modi, Narendra Modi

Infrastructure, agriculture key focus areas of 100 days of Modi 3.0

Rajkiran Rai, Chairman, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID)

Govt notifies NaBFID as a public financial institution under Companies Act

Topics : indian government IT sector IT service

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 11:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon