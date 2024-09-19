With iPhone 16 series, Apple makes it easy to remove and replace components

Apple has reportedly made it easier to remove and replace several components of the new iPhone 16 models, enhancing their repairability compared to previous generations. According to a report by Engadget, Apple has improved the ease of battery and TrueDepth camera replacements for FaceID in the iPhone 16.

The report indicates that Apple has implemented a new "ionic liquid battery adhesive" in the iPhone 16 series, allowing the battery to detach from its enclosure when a low-voltage electrical current is applied. This innovation makes battery removal faster and more secure than in earlier models.

Additionally, the TrueDepth camera, which is essential for FaceID, can now be swapped between units without compromising security and privacy. To support this, Apple has enabled on-device TrueDepth camera configuration for iPhone 12 and newer models, eliminating the need for Mac connectivity.

Earlier this week, 9To5Mac reported that with iOS 18 on the iPhone 16 series, Apple is allowing users to recover and restore firmware wirelessly using another iPhone 16 model. Previously, a Mac or PC was required to address firmware-related issues.

While these changes enhance the repairability of new iPhones, Apple has also expanded its “Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair” software to all iPhones running iOS 18. This software enables users to test parts on their iPhone that may require repair, ensuring optimal functionality and performance. However, this feature is currently limited to select regions.

Earlier this year, Apple updated its iPhone repair policies, allowing customers and independent repair providers to use genuine new and used Apple parts. The company also permits service providers to utilise third-party parts for iPhone repairs. However, there may be instances where these parts fail to calibrate properly with Apple's cloud servers. In such cases, the iPhone will attempt to activate the part and operate it to its full capability.