Grand Theft Auto V listed as unsupported on Valve Steam Deck: Know more

The reason for Valve listing Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) as unsupported is that the developer, Rockstar, has reportedly disrupted compatibility with Valve's handheld for its online modes

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) is now marked as unsupported by Valve. The action-adventure game has consistently ranked among the top twenty games for at least two years on the Steam Deck’s list of most played games. According to The Verge, it was one of the top ten most played games on Valve’s Steam Deck handheld this past week. The listing as unsupported is attributed to Rockstar reportedly breaking compatibility with Valve’s handheld for the game's online modes.
This issue appears to be linked to the recent controversy surrounding Linux anti-cheat measures. Like the developers of Fortnite and Roblox, Rockstar has opted not to support the Steam Deck with its new anti-cheat software for GTA Online. Instead of initially excluding the multiplayer mode from the Steam Deck, Rockstar has removed it from players entirely. The company has also held Valve responsible for the issue, stating that “Steam Deck does not support BattlEye for GTA Online. You will be able to play GTAV Story Mode but will be unable to play GTA Online,” suggesting that the single-player mode should still function.
 

“GTAV and GTA Online are not officially supported on Steam Deck, and all technical support questions should be directed to Valve’s Steam Deck support content and community,” Rockstar added on its support page.

Rockstar has not addressed the reason for not enabling the switch that allows BattlEye anti-cheat to function on the Steam Deck. Valve enabled BattlEye for the Steam Deck years ago, and several games using the anti-cheat software have successfully transitioned to the platform, reports The Verge.

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

