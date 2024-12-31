Business Standard

Apple iPhone 17 series to bring 'ProMotion' tech to vanilla models: Report

Apple iPhone 17 series to bring 'ProMotion' tech to vanilla models: Report

Currently, ProMotion technology is exclusive to the iPhone's Pro and Pro Max models, enabling dynamic refresh rates of up to 120Hz

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Apple is reportedly planning to expand its ProMotion display technology to all models in the upcoming iPhone 17 series. According to a report by 9To5Google, the next-generation iPhones may feature displays with higher refresh rates, offering a smoother scrolling experience across the line-up.
 
Currently, ProMotion technology is exclusive to the Pro and Pro Max models, enabling dynamic refresh rates of up to 120Hz through Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) technology. The base iPhone models, by contrast, are limited to a fixed 60Hz refresh rate. However, with the iPhone 17 series, even the non-Pro models may benefit from enhanced refresh rate support.
 
 
That said, Apple is expected to differentiate the Pro models by capping the refresh rate on the standard iPhone 17 models at 90Hz. While this would still fall short of the 120Hz maximum available on the Pro variants, it marks a significant improvement for the base models and a step towards narrowing the gap between the two tiers.
This shift aligns with Apple's recent approach to bringing more advanced features to its base models. For instance, the iPhone 16 series introduced the Action Button, previously available only on the iPhone 15 Pro models, to the entire line-up. Other features, such as support for Apple Intelligence tools and the addition of a new Camera Control button, were also standardised across the iPhone 16 series.
 
Additionally, all iPhone 16 models are powered by the same generation chipset, although the Pro models feature the A18 Pro chip, which adds more capabilities beyond those of the standard A18 chip in the base models. The iPhone 17 series could continue this trend of bridging the divide between Pro and non-Pro variants while maintaining distinctions.
 

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

